Two pupils died in Lviv Children's Home: investigation launched

In Lviv, law enforcement officers are investigating information regarding the causes of death of two orphaned children in one of the Children's Homes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

As the investigation established, it is a specialized institution within the Center for Medical Rehabilitation and Palliative Care for Children. At the end of September this year, a 4-year-old girl died there. According to the medical certificate, death occurred due to congenital diseases.

Law enforcement officers initiated proceedings under Article 137 (improper performance of duties regarding the protection of life and health of children) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It also became known that another pupil of this Children's Home died - an 11-month-old boy. The investigation established that in February of this year, prosecutors sent an indictment to the court against his mother for inflicting grievous bodily harm and moderate bodily harm on the child (Part 1 of Article 121, Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the woman beat her son when he was only 1 month old. The boy received, among other things, a craniocerebral injury, a brain contusion, and a skull fracture. Subsequently, he was placed in the aforementioned specialized institution.

