NACP against changing agency audit criteria before its conduct - Pavlushchyk

Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 7624 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 9360 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11371 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13889 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11676 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17366 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10588 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8126 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24507 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 14070 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 9750 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18218 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 16075 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18624 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 7620 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17365 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18637 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24507 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50928 views
NACP against changing agency audit criteria before its conduct - Pavlushchyk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

The head of the NACP, Viktor Pavlushchyk, opposes changing the criteria for the external audit of the body's work before it is conducted, believing that this contradicts the principles of legal certainty and threatens independence. He also believes that attempts to bring the NACP audit criteria closer to those used to monitor the activities of NABU are an attempt to remove him from office.

NACP against changing agency audit criteria before its conduct - Pavlushchyk

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) opposes changing the criteria for the external audit of the body's work before it is conducted. NACP Head Viktor Pavlushchyk believes that such steps contradict the principles of legal certainty and stated that the independence of the body is threatened, writes UNN.

Firstly, we are categorically against a situation where the rules of the game are changed during the game or even after it. This is like in football, when suddenly a team is "given" a three-goal handicap right during the match. The same applies to changing criteria retroactively: this is wrong from a legal and institutional point of view. This applies both to changes in criteria through a Cabinet of Ministers resolution and to changes in the audit model, when auditors determine the criteria themselves.

- stated Pavlushchyk.

He emphasized that the audit should be consistent and conducted according to the rules that were in force during the period being checked. At the same time, the head of the NACP acknowledges the expediency of changing the inspection criteria given the new functions that the agency has received.

Pavlushchyk, commenting on possible changes in the approach to the NACP audit, noted that the criteria should not expand the grounds that potentially allow influencing the activities of the body or its leadership.

External audit is one of the guarantees of the institution's independence, so the criteria cannot contain norms that expand the range of grounds for the possibility of influencing the organization and its head, thereby creating a threat to these guarantees.

- he said.

At the same time, Pavlushchyk considers attempts to bring the NACP audit criteria closer to those by which the activities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau were monitored as an attempt to remove him from office.

At the same time, he ignored the question of the fact that currently the system for evaluating the NACP's work is so complex that it nullifies the state's ability to react in a timely manner to problems in this body.

Speaking about the NACP's work, Pavlushchyk noted that this body "does not exist just to "supply ammunition" to NABU or SAP." Although before that he complained that the Agency cannot effectively check declarations and monitor lifestyle because it does not have the same powers as investigative bodies.

Instead, in his opinion, the body can change the psychology of society. "The NACP is capable of institutional prevention, changing the state's approaches and the psychology of society.

- Pavlushchyk believes.

Recall

The activities of the NACP and its head, Viktor Pavlushchyk, have come under scrutiny not only due to the anti-corruption body's lack of effectiveness but also due to potential ethical issues.

In particular, journalists drew attention to the situation where the wife of the NACP head, Tetiana Vodopianova, was appointed director of a private company co-founded by former NABU deputy director Gizo Uglava.

The latter, after being dismissed from the Bureau due to disciplinary proceedings related to a possible information leak in the case of Supreme Court head Vsevolod Kniaziev, appealed to the NACP with a statement regarding a possible conflict of interest in the NABU leadership and received whistleblower status. Pavlushchyk himself denies any conflict of interest. However, the totality of all circumstances sparked a public discussion about whether it is normal that a former high-ranking NABU official, who received procedural protection from the NACP as a corruption whistleblower, is a co-founder of a company that provides income to the family of the head of the same Agency.

Even if the law is not formally violated, such a configuration of connections can create the impression of a close intertwining of personal, professional, and institutional interests.

Paperwork: why the NACP under Pavlushchyk reduces the fight against corruption to reports and recommendations17.12.25, 09:15 • 66640 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine