Ukraine to be covered by fog on December 20: Level I danger announced, visibility on roads 200-500 m

On Saturday, December 20, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. At the same time, fog is expected on the roads, with visibility of 200-500 m. In this regard, a level I danger warning (yellow) has been issued, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The temperature at night and during the day will range from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero (during the day in the west and south of the country 1-6°C above zero, in Crimea up to 10°C). Also, winds of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, are expected.

Weather conditions may lead to difficulties in traffic, forecasters warn.

Similar meteorological conditions are expected in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The temperature in the region at night and during the day will range from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero. In Kyiv, it will be around 0°C at night, and 1-3°C above zero during the day.

