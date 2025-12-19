Ukraine to be covered by fog on December 20: Level I danger announced, visibility on roads 200-500 m

$42.340.00
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 1588 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 7928 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11607 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 9862 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 14964 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10009 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7800 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22918 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20181 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12406 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6106 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16342 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13251 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15430 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49469 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56296 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38310 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36827 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43199 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48203 views
Ukraine to be covered by fog on December 20: Level I danger announced, visibility on roads 200-500 m

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1820 views

On December 20, cloudy weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, but with fog on the roads, visibility 200-500 m. The temperature will range from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero, in the west and south up to 6°C above zero, in Crimea up to 10°C.

Ukraine to be covered by fog on December 20: Level I danger announced, visibility on roads 200-500 m

On Saturday, December 20, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. At the same time, fog is expected on the roads, with visibility of 200-500 m. In this regard, a level I danger warning (yellow) has been issued, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

The temperature at night and during the day will range from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero (during the day in the west and south of the country 1-6°C above zero, in Crimea up to 10°C). Also, winds of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, are expected.

Weather conditions may lead to difficulties in traffic, forecasters warn.

Similar meteorological conditions are expected in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The temperature in the region at night and during the day will range from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero. In Kyiv, it will be around 0°C at night, and 1-3°C above zero during the day.

Weather in Ukraine will still be determined by an anticyclone, and after Christmas, a cold snap with night frosts is expected - forecaster

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Ukrhydrometcenter
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv