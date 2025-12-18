Weather in Ukraine will still be determined by an anticyclone, and after Christmas, a cold snap with night frosts is expected - forecaster

$42.340.00
02:53 PM • 1384 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8978 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10278 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11769 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14246 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11918 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17723 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10658 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8192 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24741 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Electricity outage schedules
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 3692 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 10050 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18397 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 16356 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18902 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8910 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17702 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 19089 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24732 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51135 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57158 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39161 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37592 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43913 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48887 views
Weather in Ukraine will still be determined by an anticyclone, and after Christmas, a cold snap with night frosts is expected - forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2478 views

An anticyclone will determine the weather in Ukraine on December 18, it will be dry and sometimes windy. From December 26, a cold snap with night frosts down to -5...-11 degrees is expected.

Weather in Ukraine will still be determined by an anticyclone, and after Christmas, a cold snap with night frosts is expected - forecaster

The anticyclone will continue to shape the weather in Ukraine, with predominantly dry but sometimes windy weather on Friday. Closer to Christmas, a fresher air mass is expected, and approximately from December 26, a cold snap with night frosts is expected in Ukraine, reported forecaster Natalka Didenko on social media, writes UNN.

The anticyclone will continue to determine the weather in Ukraine. On December 18, it will be dry everywhere, except for a light rain in Zakarpattia and rain with wet snow in the Carpathians. The wind will be westerly, moderate, sometimes gusty.

- Didenko wrote.

According to her, the air temperature at night will be around zero, tomorrow during the day +3...+6 degrees, in the west up to +7 degrees. "But the southern part will finally take the privilege of being the warmest, tomorrow here +6...+11 degrees, in Crimea up to +12 degrees," she noted.

In Kyiv, on December 18, there will be no significant precipitation. The wind will be westerly, northwesterly, moderate, sometimes gusty. The air temperature in the capital tomorrow during the day will be around +5 degrees, the forecaster indicated.

In the coming days, the air temperature will undergo minor fluctuations. But closer to Christmas, a fresher air mass is preparing to visit us. Approximately from December 26, a cold snap is expected in Ukraine. Days will have small "minuses", and at night the thermometers can drop to -5...-11 degrees.

- Didenko indicated, emphasizing that the forecast is approximate and will require clarification.

Anticyclone Frieda to bring moderate warmth without precipitation to Ukraine - weatherman15.12.25, 13:49 • 2388 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv