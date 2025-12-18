Weather in Ukraine will still be determined by an anticyclone, and after Christmas, a cold snap with night frosts is expected - forecaster

The anticyclone will continue to shape the weather in Ukraine, with predominantly dry but sometimes windy weather on Friday. Closer to Christmas, a fresher air mass is expected, and approximately from December 26, a cold snap with night frosts is expected in Ukraine, reported forecaster Natalka Didenko on social media, writes UNN.

The anticyclone will continue to determine the weather in Ukraine. On December 18, it will be dry everywhere, except for a light rain in Zakarpattia and rain with wet snow in the Carpathians. The wind will be westerly, moderate, sometimes gusty.

According to her, the air temperature at night will be around zero, tomorrow during the day +3...+6 degrees, in the west up to +7 degrees. "But the southern part will finally take the privilege of being the warmest, tomorrow here +6...+11 degrees, in Crimea up to +12 degrees," she noted.

In Kyiv, on December 18, there will be no significant precipitation. The wind will be westerly, northwesterly, moderate, sometimes gusty. The air temperature in the capital tomorrow during the day will be around +5 degrees, the forecaster indicated.

In the coming days, the air temperature will undergo minor fluctuations. But closer to Christmas, a fresher air mass is preparing to visit us. Approximately from December 26, a cold snap is expected in Ukraine. Days will have small "minuses", and at night the thermometers can drop to -5...-11 degrees.