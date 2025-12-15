Anticyclone Frieda to bring moderate warmth without precipitation to Ukraine - weatherman

In Ukraine, the weather in the coming days will be formed by the Frieda anticyclone, significant precipitation is unlikely, it has already warmed up and moderately warm weather is expected on Tuesday, clearings are expected in the west, forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.

The anticyclone named Frieda will block access to precipitation of any kind for us tomorrow. On December 16, there will be no rain or snow in Ukraine. Humidity will only be increased by fogs. Sunny clearings are likely in the western regions tomorrow. The air temperature has already risen and moderately warm weather is expected on Tuesday as well. - Didenko reported.

According to her forecast, during the day in most regions of Ukraine it will be +4...+7 degrees, in the eastern regions, in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava regions from 1 degree below zero to 2 degrees above zero.

In Kyiv, on December 16, there will be no precipitation, tonight up to +2 degrees, tomorrow during the day up to +5 degrees, she added.

In the coming days, high atmospheric pressure will prevail in Ukraine, i.e. anticyclonic weather, significant precipitation is unlikely. There is no cold, at night there may be weak "minuses", but during the day the air temperature will fluctuate within +3+7 degrees. - Didenko indicated.

As the forecaster noted, "cloudy, damp weather may not be the most optimistic, but in conditions of war and prolonged power outages, the absence of heavy precipitation, high air temperature is exactly what should be appreciated."

