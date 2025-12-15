After the first snow, warming returns to Ukraine: forecast for December 15

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
December 14, 09:34 PM • 8556 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 14994 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 15094 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 24594 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 32777 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 48596 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 73897 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 50832 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 46789 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 38347 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
97%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
World leaders shocked: politicians' reaction to deadly antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach in SydneyDecember 14, 06:51 PM • 3898 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 6076 views
Russia's Arctic resources divided among three Kremlin-linked individuals – Foreign Intelligence ServiceDecember 14, 07:31 PM • 4884 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhoto10:08 PM • 7866 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk region12:22 AM • 3264 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 52590 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 64770 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 55957 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 65568 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 90051 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 6112 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 27664 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 29740 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 34461 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 69024 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
TikTok
YouTube

After the first snow, warming returns to Ukraine: forecast for December 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

On Monday, December 15, a warming trend is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching up to +6°C, and precipitation in the form of rain and wet snow in the central, eastern, northern regions, and Crimea. In Kyiv, the temperature will rise to +2…4°C with possible light precipitation.

After the first snow, warming returns to Ukraine: forecast for December 15

In Ukraine, a warming is expected on Monday, December 15. The air temperature will rise to +6°C. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly with slight night and day frosts.

Precipitation in the form of rain and wet snow will be concentrated in the center of the country, in the east, in parts of the northern regions, and in Crimea.

The highest daytime temperature of +6 degrees on this day is expected in Kirovohrad Oblast.

In the western regions, it will be cloudy, with no precipitation. The average daytime temperature will be +3 to +5 degrees.

In the northern regions, it will be cloudy, with light rain, wet snow, and no precipitation in some places. The daytime air temperature will be +3 to -1 degrees.

In the central regions, it will be cloudy, with light rain, wet snow, and no precipitation in some places. The daytime air temperature will be +3 to +5 degrees.

In the southern regions, it will be cloudy, with no precipitation, and light rain or wet snow in some places. The daytime air temperature will be +3 to +5 degrees.

In the eastern regions, it will be cloudy, with light rain and wet snow. The daytime temperature will be -1 to +3 degrees.

In Crimea, it will be cloudy, with light rain and wet snow. During the day, forecasters predict +3 to +5 degrees.

In Kyiv, a warming to +2… 4°C is also forecast. Light precipitation in the capital may be observed in the form of drizzle or light rain.

A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–2114.12.25, 13:56 • 24596 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv