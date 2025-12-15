After the first snow, warming returns to Ukraine: forecast for December 15

In Ukraine, a warming is expected on Monday, December 15. The air temperature will rise to +6°C. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly with slight night and day frosts.

Precipitation in the form of rain and wet snow will be concentrated in the center of the country, in the east, in parts of the northern regions, and in Crimea.

The highest daytime temperature of +6 degrees on this day is expected in Kirovohrad Oblast.

In the western regions, it will be cloudy, with no precipitation. The average daytime temperature will be +3 to +5 degrees.

In the northern regions, it will be cloudy, with light rain, wet snow, and no precipitation in some places. The daytime air temperature will be +3 to -1 degrees.

In the central regions, it will be cloudy, with light rain, wet snow, and no precipitation in some places. The daytime air temperature will be +3 to +5 degrees.

In the southern regions, it will be cloudy, with no precipitation, and light rain or wet snow in some places. The daytime air temperature will be +3 to +5 degrees.

In the eastern regions, it will be cloudy, with light rain and wet snow. The daytime temperature will be -1 to +3 degrees.

In Crimea, it will be cloudy, with light rain and wet snow. During the day, forecasters predict +3 to +5 degrees.

In Kyiv, a warming to +2… 4°C is also forecast. Light precipitation in the capital may be observed in the form of drizzle or light rain.

