A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21

This week will bring us updates and a reboot. What the stars have in store for us and advice for the week of December 15-21, read in the material of UNN, prepared by professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.

This week has a special breath. It contains silence before a miracle, depth before renewal, and light that is born not abruptly, but very consciously. The space seems to invite us to slow down, feel ourselves, and then — take a step into a new cycle with a different state of mind. - says Ksenia Bazilenko.

The astrologer believes that December 20 and 21 are the strongest, brightest, and most positive days of the year — we are in for a New Moon, and then the winter solstice.

Reboot energy

It is these days that carry the energy of a true reboot, an internal New Year — a moment when it is worth setting intentions, desires, and new programs for the future. These are days that work for us if we meet them consciously. But before the light, there is always preparation. The first half of the week is a time of cleansing and tuning. The beginning of the week is not made for rushes and haste. - explained the astrologer.

On these days, the space seems to ask us to stop, put things in order, and make room for the new.

The reason, as astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko explains, is that at the beginning of the week there is tension between the desire to move forward and the need for responsibility, discipline, and inner maturity. There may be a feeling that things are moving slower than desired, and energy is dissipating. On Monday, actions may be disorganized, fatigue appears, so you should not overload yourself or plan anything too large-scale.

At the same time, an important change is taking place: the energy of action is moving into a more mature, structured channel. But, as the astrologer emphasizes, time is needed for adaptation. Therefore, the first half of the week (December 15-18) is not for starts, but for preparation.

This is an ideal period to:

• tidy up the house;

• get rid of excess, give away or remove what is outdated;

• complete old tasks;

• clear space, thoughts, and intentions;

• allow yourself a little silence, simplicity, even asceticism.

Before the strong days of the year, it is always important to make room both externally and internally.

The second half of the week - the birth of the new

From the middle of the week, feelings will change.

"The space becomes brighter, warmer, hope, faith, and inner fire appear. We seem to remember where we are going and why," explains the astrologer.

The New Moon on December 20 at 03:43 Kyiv time is an extremely powerful reboot point.

This New Moon:

• ignites inner fire;

• helps to see perspective;

• gives courage to desire more;

• allows to lay down important life programs - in love, affairs, meanings.

And the very next day, December 21, the Winter Solstice begins - one of the strongest days of the year.

"It is from this moment that light begins to conquer darkness, and the day — grows with every minute.

From this moment:

darkness begins to recede,

the day gets longer with every minute,

a new Sun is born.

In ancient traditions, this day was considered the true New Year.

It was the time of Koliada and the beginning of a new annual cycle," explains the astrologer.

On these days, it is good to:

gather the family,

set a common table,

remember ancestors with gratitude,

leave a symbolic treat for those who have passed away,

work with the energy of the lineage,

make a wish for the coming year. Everything conceived during this period has special power.

These two days, December 20 and 21, should be used as consciously as possible: for prayer, intentions, gratitude, working with ancestral energy, for dreams and quiet decisions that are born from the heart.

This week does not demand struggle from us. It asks for trust. First - to cleanse, let go, calm down. Then - to accept the new light that is already coming to meet us. What will be conceived on the days of the New Moon and Solstice can become an inner support for a long time. - believes the astrologer.

Horoscope for the week of December 15-21 for all zodiac signs

A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction.

ARIES

For you, this is a week of searching for meaning. You may be overcome by a strong desire to change direction: studies, travel, plans for the future.

Advice: don't rush to act — first understand where and why you are going. At the end of the week, the right sense of direction will come. TAURUS

The week will touch upon deep themes: trust, resources, inner security. Old fears or anxieties may arise.

Advice: don't close yourself off. What comes out now comes for cleansing and healing.

GEMINI

The focus is on relationships. People around you become a mirror: showing where there is balance and where there is tension.

Advice: be honest in dialogue, but gentle. Not everything needs an answer immediately - some conversations need time.

CANCER

This is a week of self-care through everyday life. Work, routine, body, health - everything asks for attention.

Advice: don't sacrifice yourself for everyone. Small, regular steps will give more than heroism.

LEO

Creative and vital energy awakens. You want joy, love, a sense of life.

Advice: allow yourself joy without guilt. Your sincerity and warmth can now inspire not only you.

VIRGO

The focus shifts to home, family, inner peace. You may feel the need to retreat or tidy up your space.

Advice: don't run from emotions — they want to be heard. Peace begins with acceptance.

LIBRA

A week of active thinking, communication, news. You may receive important information or an unexpected idea.

Advice: write down your thoughts - something important may be hidden behind many words.

SCORPIO

Questions of values come to the fore: money, stability, a sense of ground under your feet.

Advice: don't make decisions out of fear. Instead, ask yourself: what is truly valuable to me?

SAGITTARIUS

This is your period of renewal, reboot, and a new start.

Advice: be attentive to desires - they now have power. Choose what makes you feel alive.

CAPRICORN

A week of inner silence. You may feel tired or need to withdraw from the hustle and bustle.

Advice: allow yourself a pause. It is in silence that the right decisions are born now.

AQUARIUS

Themes of the future are activated, you may see new opportunities or people who will go further with you.

Advice: don't devalue your ideas. What seems distant is beginning to take shape.

PISCES

The week touches upon your role in the world: calling, realization, responsibility.

Advice: don't be afraid to be visible. Your path is more important now than it seems.