$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 72 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 4446 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 29245 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 53374 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 38259 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 38044 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 31168 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19670 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18719 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16410 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
96%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assetsDecember 14, 03:31 AM • 15012 views
Israel announces elimination of senior Hamas commander in GazaDecember 14, 04:00 AM • 3958 views
Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburbDecember 14, 04:44 AM • 5912 views
Starmer prepares to change US ambassador amid escalating tensions with TrumpDecember 14, 05:38 AM • 5362 views
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening07:29 AM • 6800 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 35955 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 41626 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 41331 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 51060 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 75042 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 19771 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 21898 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 26830 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 61265 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 41765 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko has prepared a horoscope for the week of December 15-21, which will bring renewal and a reset. December 20 and 21 are named the strongest and most positive days of the year, carrying the energy of a true reset.

A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21

This week will bring us updates and a reboot. What the stars have in store for us and advice for the week of December 15-21, read in the material of UNN, prepared by professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.

This week has a special breath. It contains silence before a miracle, depth before renewal, and light that is born not abruptly, but very consciously. The space seems to invite us to slow down, feel ourselves, and then — take a step into a new cycle with a different state of mind.

- says Ksenia Bazilenko.

The astrologer believes that December 20 and 21 are the strongest, brightest, and most positive days of the year — we are in for a New Moon, and then the winter solstice.

Reboot energy

It is these days that carry the energy of a true reboot, an internal New Year — a moment when it is worth setting intentions, desires, and new programs for the future. These are days that work for us if we meet them consciously. But before the light, there is always preparation. The first half of the week is a time of cleansing and tuning. The beginning of the week is not made for rushes and haste.

- explained the astrologer.

On these days, the space seems to ask us to stop, put things in order, and make room for the new.

The reason, as astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko explains, is that at the beginning of the week there is tension between the desire to move forward and the need for responsibility, discipline, and inner maturity. There may be a feeling that things are moving slower than desired, and energy is dissipating. On Monday, actions may be disorganized, fatigue appears, so you should not overload yourself or plan anything too large-scale.

At the same time, an important change is taking place: the energy of action is moving into a more mature, structured channel. But, as the astrologer emphasizes, time is needed for adaptation. Therefore, the first half of the week (December 15-18) is not for starts, but for preparation.

This is an ideal period to:

• tidy up the house;

• get rid of excess, give away or remove what is outdated;

• complete old tasks;

• clear space, thoughts, and intentions;

• allow yourself a little silence, simplicity, even asceticism.

Before the strong days of the year, it is always important to make room both externally and internally.

The second half of the week - the birth of the new

From the middle of the week, feelings will change.

"The space becomes brighter, warmer, hope, faith, and inner fire appear. We seem to remember where we are going and why," explains the astrologer.

The New Moon on December 20 at 03:43 Kyiv time is an extremely powerful reboot point.

This New Moon:

• ignites inner fire;

• helps to see perspective;

• gives courage to desire more;

• allows to lay down important life programs - in love, affairs, meanings.

And the very next day, December 21, the Winter Solstice begins - one of the strongest days of the year.

"It is from this moment that light begins to conquer darkness, and the day — grows with every minute.

From this moment:

  • darkness begins to recede,
    • the day gets longer with every minute,
      • a new Sun is born.

        In ancient traditions, this day was considered the true New Year.

        It was the time of Koliada and the beginning of a new annual cycle," explains the astrologer.

        On these days, it is good to:

        • gather the family,
          • set a common table,
            • remember ancestors with gratitude,
              • leave a symbolic treat for those who have passed away,
                • work with the energy of the lineage,
                  • make a wish for the coming year. Everything conceived during this period has special power.

                    These two days, December 20 and 21, should be used as consciously as possible: for prayer, intentions, gratitude, working with ancestral energy, for dreams and quiet decisions that are born from the heart.

                    This week does not demand struggle from us. It asks for trust. First - to cleanse, let go, calm down. Then - to accept the new light that is already coming to meet us. What will be conceived on the days of the New Moon and Solstice can become an inner support for a long time.

                    - believes the astrologer.

                    Horoscope for the week of December 15-21 for all zodiac signs

                    A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction.

                    ARIES

                    For you, this is a week of searching for meaning. You may be overcome by a strong desire to change direction: studies, travel, plans for the future.

                    Advice: don't rush to act — first understand where and why you are going. At the end of the week, the right sense of direction will come. TAURUS

                    The week will touch upon deep themes: trust, resources, inner security. Old fears or anxieties may arise.

                    Advice: don't close yourself off. What comes out now comes for cleansing and healing.

                    GEMINI

                    The focus is on relationships. People around you become a mirror: showing where there is balance and where there is tension.

                    Advice: be honest in dialogue, but gentle. Not everything needs an answer immediately - some conversations need time.

                    CANCER

                    This is a week of self-care through everyday life. Work, routine, body, health - everything asks for attention.

                    Advice: don't sacrifice yourself for everyone. Small, regular steps will give more than heroism.

                    LEO

                    Creative and vital energy awakens. You want joy, love, a sense of life.

                    Advice: allow yourself joy without guilt. Your sincerity and warmth can now inspire not only you.

                    VIRGO

                    The focus shifts to home, family, inner peace. You may feel the need to retreat or tidy up your space.

                    Advice: don't run from emotions — they want to be heard. Peace begins with acceptance.

                    LIBRA

                    A week of active thinking, communication, news. You may receive important information or an unexpected idea.

                    Advice: write down your thoughts - something important may be hidden behind many words.

                    SCORPIO

                    Questions of values come to the fore: money, stability, a sense of ground under your feet.

                    Advice: don't make decisions out of fear. Instead, ask yourself: what is truly valuable to me?

                    SAGITTARIUS

                    This is your period of renewal, reboot, and a new start.

                    Advice: be attentive to desires - they now have power. Choose what makes you feel alive.

                    CAPRICORN

                    A week of inner silence. You may feel tired or need to withdraw from the hustle and bustle.

                    Advice: allow yourself a pause. It is in silence that the right decisions are born now.

                    AQUARIUS

                    Themes of the future are activated, you may see new opportunities or people who will go further with you.

                    Advice: don't devalue your ideas. What seems distant is beginning to take shape.

                    PISCES

                    The week touches upon your role in the world: calling, realization, responsibility.

                    Advice: don't be afraid to be visible. Your path is more important now than it seems.

                    Lilia Podolyak

                    Horoscope
                    New Year
                    Kyiv