Yuriy Ivanyushchenko's case: HACC canceled the in absentia arrest of the ex-MP from the "Party of Regions"

03:48 PM • 10594 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 18440 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 17786 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 32196 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 25848 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16407 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17564 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13549 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26247 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11459 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 27095 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 8264 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 34411 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 33657 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 5908 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 32178 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26242 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 33898 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 31734 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 57744 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 3936 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60521 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42375 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40506 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46686 views
Yuriy Ivanyushchenko's case: HACC canceled the in absentia arrest of the ex-MP from the "Party of Regions"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3086 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court canceled the investigating judge's decision on the in absentia arrest of "Yura Yenakiyevsky."

Yuriy Ivanyushchenko's case: HACC canceled the in absentia arrest of the ex-MP from the "Party of Regions"

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the investigating judge's decision to arrest the former people's deputy in absentia. Law enforcement officers do not name the person involved, but the media report that it is about former MP from the Party of Regions Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, better known as "Yura Yenakievsky". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

Details

The Appeals Chamber considered 5 appeals from the defense against the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC dated October 14, 2025, on the election of a preventive measure for Ivanyushchenko in the form of detention.

Based on the results of the consideration, the panel of judges partially satisfied the appeals of the defense.

The decision of the investigating judge of the HACC was canceled and a new one was issued, by which the request of the prosecution for the application of a preventive measure to the suspect was sent to the investigating judge of the HACC for a new consideration. In the other part, the appeals were left unsatisfied

- stated the HACC.

At the same time, the decision enters into force from the moment of its announcement, is final and not subject to appeal in cassation, the court's statement says.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine declared wanted former MP from the Party of Regions Yuriy Ivanyushchenko. He is suspected of legalizing 18 hectares of state land worth more than 160 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine