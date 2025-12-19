Yuriy Ivanyushchenko's case: HACC canceled the in absentia arrest of the ex-MP from the "Party of Regions"

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the investigating judge's decision to arrest the former people's deputy in absentia. Law enforcement officers do not name the person involved, but the media report that it is about former MP from the Party of Regions Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, better known as "Yura Yenakievsky". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

Details

The Appeals Chamber considered 5 appeals from the defense against the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC dated October 14, 2025, on the election of a preventive measure for Ivanyushchenko in the form of detention.

Based on the results of the consideration, the panel of judges partially satisfied the appeals of the defense.

The decision of the investigating judge of the HACC was canceled and a new one was issued, by which the request of the prosecution for the application of a preventive measure to the suspect was sent to the investigating judge of the HACC for a new consideration. In the other part, the appeals were left unsatisfied - stated the HACC.

At the same time, the decision enters into force from the moment of its announcement, is final and not subject to appeal in cassation, the court's statement says.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine declared wanted former MP from the Party of Regions Yuriy Ivanyushchenko. He is suspected of legalizing 18 hectares of state land worth more than 160 million hryvnias.