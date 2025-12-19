$42.340.00
The bad life of "ordinary Russians", the "nutcracker" strike on Dnipro, and responsibility for the war: questions asked to Putin during the "direct line"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2416 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was asked various questions during the "direct line" – from absurd and funny to quite serious ones.

The bad life of "ordinary Russians", the "nutcracker" strike on Dnipro, and responsibility for the war: questions asked to Putin during the "direct line"

Screenshots of SMS questions posed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during his "direct line" in 2025 have appeared online. The questions varied from absurd and funny to quite serious, such as "Why do ordinary people live worse than Papuans?", reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, censors probably did not have time to "clean up" questions that might have seemed inappropriate to Putin - they appeared on the screens.

In particular, Putin was asked the question "Why do ordinary people live worse than Papuans?". In response, the dictator stated that Russia's GDP growth in 2025 was 1%, and over three years the Russian economy grew by 9.7%.

Some rightly noted that "this is not a 'direct line', but a circus."

In addition, the dictator was asked questions such as, "Why is the recycling fee higher than the price of a car? This is a tax on air!", "Why are there no free elections of governors and mayors in Russia? Who is afraid of this?".

There were funny and absurd questions. In particular, Putin was asked "where is the soul of Joseph Stalin - in hell or in heaven?", "Today is Friday - can I have a beer?".

A question also appeared on the screen about the likelihood of a new "Oreshnik" missile strike on Dnipro. It was allegedly asked by a resident of this city, although it is possible that the author of this provocative question is a Russian bot.

The dictator also cynically stated that he does not consider himself and Russia guilty for the victims in Ukraine, because "they did not start this war."

Recall

During the annual "direct line" on December 19, 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically mocked the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Kupyansk. He added that Russian troops allegedly completely surrounded 3,500 Ukrainian defenders near Kupyansk, although in reality the Ukrainian Defense Forces had almost completely cleared the city of Kupyansk of Russian occupation forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kupiansk