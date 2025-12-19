Elite cars and cash: former State Emergency Service official suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million

A former official of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, on December 17, 2025, a former official of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

Details

The investigation established that in 2021-2023, while holding the position of head of the special purpose emergency rescue unit and being a person authorized to perform state functions, the man acquired unjustified assets totaling almost UAH 13 million.

Prosecutors noted that among this property are funds seized during searches, as well as luxury cars: Toyota Land Cruiser 3.3 Twin Turbo, 10 AT Premium PD (2022 production year); Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 (2021 production year); Volkswagen Touareg (2020 production year).

According to the investigation, to conceal the illegal origin of the property, ownership was registered to his wife and a trusted person.

Criminal proceedings were initiated based on the NACP's conclusion regarding the monitoring of the lifestyle of the former State Emergency Service official.

