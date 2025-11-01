Over UAH 46 million in cash, elite housing, and cars: Head of environmental inspection department detained in Dnipro for illicit enrichment

Law enforcement officers exposed the head of the department of the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Prydniprovsky District, who acquired unjustified assets worth over UAH 50 million, including an apartment in a premium-class residential complex and a BMW 520i car. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed the head of the department of the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Prydniprovsky District (Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions) for illicit enrichment," the statement said.

The investigation established that the official acquired unjustified assets worth over UAH 50 million. Among them are an apartment with an area of over 100 m² in a premium-class residential complex and a BMW 520i car. To conceal the illegal origin of the property, ownership was registered to a relative.

"During a court-sanctioned search at the suspect's place of residence, USD 880,000, EUR 210,000 (totaling over UAH 46 million), and other valuables were found and seized. The official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. She was notified of suspicion under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment)," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Currently, the suspect has been remanded in custody with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 30 million.



