03:48 PM • 2748 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 6174 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 7728 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15604 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 14889 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13609 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15498 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12675 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20124 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 11017 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Electricity outage schedules
SBU has already hit the third Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2328 views

As the source said, this time the “cotton” visited the drilling rig at the Rakushechnoye field (named after Valery Graifer).

Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center have hit the third Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea shelf in recent weeks, which belongs to Lukoil. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the source said, this time "cotton" visited the drilling rig at the Rakushechnoye field (named after Valery Graifer).

The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine unit.

Earlier, SBU drones had already hit oil-producing ice-resistant platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, which led to the cessation of production processes on them.

"The SBU continues to systematically reduce oil and dollar revenues to the Russian war budget. All facilities that provide funding for aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets," an informed source in the SBU said.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully attacked the Filanovsky oil production platform for the second time this week. In addition, another platform, the Korchagin platform, was hit. Both facilities belong to Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft and operate in the Caspian Sea.

