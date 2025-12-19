Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center have hit the third Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea shelf in recent weeks, which belongs to Lukoil. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the source said, this time "cotton" visited the drilling rig at the Rakushechnoye field (named after Valery Graifer).

The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine unit.

Earlier, SBU drones had already hit oil-producing ice-resistant platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, which led to the cessation of production processes on them.

"The SBU continues to systematically reduce oil and dollar revenues to the Russian war budget. All facilities that provide funding for aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets," an informed source in the SBU said.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully attacked the Filanovsky oil production platform for the second time this week. In addition, another platform, the Korchagin platform, was hit. Both facilities belong to Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft and operate in the Caspian Sea.