Without our independence, Moscow will inevitably come for Poland - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3054 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's independence is a key security factor for all of Europe, including Poland. He emphasized that without Ukraine's independence, Moscow will inevitably move further into Europe, particularly to Poland.

Without our independence, Moscow will inevitably come for Poland - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's independence is a key security factor for all of Europe, including Poland, reports UNN.

Zelenskyy noted Poland's role in accepting Ukrainians after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, and also emphasized the security consequences for Poland and Europe if Ukraine loses its independence.

Poland accepted many Ukrainians after the invasion began, we are grateful for that, we remember how it was. There are sometimes difficult moments in our societies, but we, as presidents, must define a policy that supports us together. Without Ukraine's independence, without the independence of our state, Moscow will inevitably go further - into Europe. Without our independence, Moscow will inevitably come for Poland. And that is why it is important that we exist. It is important that you exist. It is very important that Ukraine and Poland exist, and it is important that we are together.

- emphasized the President of Ukraine during a press conference in Poland.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness to share drone defense experience with Poland and cooperate on maritime security issues. The Ukrainian side is ready to provide consultations on repelling all types of drones, as well as to maintain a security dialogue, taking into account threats from Belarus.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland