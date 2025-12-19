Kim emphasized the need to create conditions for investments in Ukraine's economy for its recovery

$42.340.00
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 2760 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8546 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 11913 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10170 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15286 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10116 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7828 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23089 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20189 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12529 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6354 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16475 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13470 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15623 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1528 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15286 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15803 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23089 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49628 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56391 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38400 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36913 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43287 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48289 views
Kim emphasized the need to create conditions for investments in Ukraine's economy for its recovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

The head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, emphasized the need to create conditions for investments in Ukraine's economy for its recovery.

Kim emphasized the need to create conditions for investments in Ukraine's economy for its recovery

In an interview with Global News Today on Al Arabiya English, Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim stated that every investor who decides to invest in Ukraine will receive the necessary support. This particularly applies to promising investments in the south, which, in his opinion, could become a driver of the country's economic development in the future.

We know that we will not be able to fully restore the country without the support of international partners, without investments in the real sector of the economy. But we need to create conditions to avoid corruption, avoid bureaucracy and problems for investors

— noted the head of Mykolaiv region.

He emphasized that through joint efforts of local and central authorities, the best conditions for investors can be ensured to restore Ukraine's economy. Therefore, investors, including those from the Persian Gulf countries, should start projects in Ukraine now.

To achieve a successful business, you need to start designing now, because it will take a year and a half from the start of design to the launch of projects. I promise full support for all investments, for all businesses that come to Ukraine. I am personally interested in investments in the south of Ukraine and in Ukraine as a whole

— Vitalii Kim noted.

He is convinced that, despite the risks, investments in the south will be highly profitable. When it comes to Mykolaiv region, the focus in the region is on agriculture, logistics, export capacities, and industrial parks.

"The south of Ukraine is not just a region that needs reconstruction. We have already restored about 44% of all damaged or destroyed buildings. More than 800 companies have resumed their business here. The main problems remain military risks. However, I think that the south of Ukraine can become a territory of recovery and one of the main drivers of the Ukrainian economy. We have many opportunities, and our team is working to create conditions for investors for recovery, creating added value and business development. We are creating a huge industrial park, the largest in Ukraine, with the best conditions for investors. And negotiations have already begun. This is a sign that a future pause or cessation of the war is possible," Vitalii Kim stated.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Village
War in Ukraine
Vitaliy Kim
Ukraine