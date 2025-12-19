Kim emphasized the need to create conditions for investments in Ukraine's economy for its recovery

In an interview with Global News Today on Al Arabiya English, Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim stated that every investor who decides to invest in Ukraine will receive the necessary support. This particularly applies to promising investments in the south, which, in his opinion, could become a driver of the country's economic development in the future.

We know that we will not be able to fully restore the country without the support of international partners, without investments in the real sector of the economy. But we need to create conditions to avoid corruption, avoid bureaucracy and problems for investors — noted the head of Mykolaiv region.

He emphasized that through joint efforts of local and central authorities, the best conditions for investors can be ensured to restore Ukraine's economy. Therefore, investors, including those from the Persian Gulf countries, should start projects in Ukraine now.

To achieve a successful business, you need to start designing now, because it will take a year and a half from the start of design to the launch of projects. I promise full support for all investments, for all businesses that come to Ukraine. I am personally interested in investments in the south of Ukraine and in Ukraine as a whole — Vitalii Kim noted.

He is convinced that, despite the risks, investments in the south will be highly profitable. When it comes to Mykolaiv region, the focus in the region is on agriculture, logistics, export capacities, and industrial parks.

"The south of Ukraine is not just a region that needs reconstruction. We have already restored about 44% of all damaged or destroyed buildings. More than 800 companies have resumed their business here. The main problems remain military risks. However, I think that the south of Ukraine can become a territory of recovery and one of the main drivers of the Ukrainian economy. We have many opportunities, and our team is working to create conditions for investors for recovery, creating added value and business development. We are creating a huge industrial park, the largest in Ukraine, with the best conditions for investors. And negotiations have already begun. This is a sign that a future pause or cessation of the war is possible," Vitalii Kim stated.