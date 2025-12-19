$42.340.00
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 1754 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10052 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10781 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12058 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14456 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12056 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17976 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10716 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8276 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Weekend without precipitation, but with fogs, and Christmas will bring a cold snap: a meteorologist gave a forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1912 views

Meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported that the upcoming weekend in Ukraine will pass without significant precipitation, with fogs. From December 25, on Christmas, a cold snap will begin.

Weekend without precipitation, but with fogs, and Christmas will bring a cold snap: a meteorologist gave a forecast

This coming weekend, the weather in Ukraine will remain largely unchanged, under the influence of an anticyclone, with no significant precipitation but with fogs, and already on Christmas, from December 25, a cold snap will begin, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Friday on social networks, writes UNN.

Weather forecast for Saturday, December 20, and for December 21, the day of the winter solstice, the shortest day, from which we move towards spring. For now, the synoptic situation will remain largely unchanged, cloudy, anticyclone, no significant precipitation, fogs.

- Didenko wrote.

Ukraine to be covered by fog on December 20: Level I danger announced, visibility on roads 200-500 m19.12.25, 13:35 • 2038 views

According to her, on December 20-21, the air temperature in Ukraine is expected to be 0...+4 degrees during the day, in the west and south +3...+7, in Crimea up to +9 degrees.

In Kyiv, no precipitation is expected this coming Saturday and Sunday. The weather will be cool, but moderate, +1...+3 degrees.

"Although the weather conditions will not change much on December 21, it is a very important day both astronomically and psychologically, because it is this day, although it may not be visually apparent, that moves us towards spring. And it is on this day that we know that spring will definitely come. The well-known saying that 'the sun is for summer, winter is for frost' is not just for nothing," Didenko pointed out.

After all, it is precisely on Christmas, from December 25, that a cold snap will begin in Ukraine. How exactly, from where and by how many degrees - in further updated forecasts. In the meantime, it is advisable to finish what needs to be done outside, prepare warmer clothes, all possible insulation in homes, not to worry, because in winter a cold snap is a normal thing, drink preventive vitamins, buy everything for kutia and uzvar during the week.

- Didenko noted.

Weather in Ukraine will still be determined by an anticyclone, and after Christmas, a cold snap with night frosts is expected - forecaster18.12.25, 13:50 • 2478 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Heating
Ukraine
Kyiv