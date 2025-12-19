Weekend without precipitation, but with fogs, and Christmas will bring a cold snap: a meteorologist gave a forecast

This coming weekend, the weather in Ukraine will remain largely unchanged, under the influence of an anticyclone, with no significant precipitation but with fogs, and already on Christmas, from December 25, a cold snap will begin, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Friday on social networks, writes UNN.

Weather forecast for Saturday, December 20, and for December 21, the day of the winter solstice, the shortest day, from which we move towards spring. For now, the synoptic situation will remain largely unchanged, cloudy, anticyclone, no significant precipitation, fogs. - Didenko wrote.

According to her, on December 20-21, the air temperature in Ukraine is expected to be 0...+4 degrees during the day, in the west and south +3...+7, in Crimea up to +9 degrees.

In Kyiv, no precipitation is expected this coming Saturday and Sunday. The weather will be cool, but moderate, +1...+3 degrees.

"Although the weather conditions will not change much on December 21, it is a very important day both astronomically and psychologically, because it is this day, although it may not be visually apparent, that moves us towards spring. And it is on this day that we know that spring will definitely come. The well-known saying that 'the sun is for summer, winter is for frost' is not just for nothing," Didenko pointed out.

After all, it is precisely on Christmas, from December 25, that a cold snap will begin in Ukraine. How exactly, from where and by how many degrees - in further updated forecasts. In the meantime, it is advisable to finish what needs to be done outside, prepare warmer clothes, all possible insulation in homes, not to worry, because in winter a cold snap is a normal thing, drink preventive vitamins, buy everything for kutia and uzvar during the week. - Didenko noted.

