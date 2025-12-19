In Kharkiv, a traffic accident involving a judge occurred, two children were injured - prosecutor's office

A judge was involved in an accident in Kharkiv, as a result of which two children were injured, the girls are in intensive care, criminal proceedings have been opened and a notice of suspicion is being prepared, the case is being investigated by the prosecutor's office and the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into a road traffic accident that occurred in Kharkiv and resulted in serious injuries to two underage girls. According to the investigation, on December 18, 2025, at about 3:50 p.m., the driver of a Hyundai Accent car, who holds the position of a judge of one of the district courts, while driving along a city street, hit two pedestrians. - reported the prosecutor's office.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, it was established that "when approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing, marked with the appropriate road sign, the driver did not reduce speed and did not give way to pedestrians who were crossing the roadway."

As a result of the accident, two girls aged 13 and 14 were injured. They were hospitalized with serious bodily injuries. The victims are currently in the intensive care unit. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The criminal proceedings, as indicated, are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle, which caused serious bodily injuries to the victims.

Procedural actions are being carried out aimed at a full and impartial clarification of all circumstances of the accident.

"A notice of suspicion is currently being prepared," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

