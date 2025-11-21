$42.150.06
Road accident in Kharkiv: Toyota Avensis driver crashed into a power pole, injuring three teenagers

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

In Kharkiv on November 20, the driver of a Toyota Avensis lost control, crashed into a power pole, and flew into a playground. As a result of the accident, a 19-year-old young man and two minors, aged 16 and 17, sustained bodily injuries.

Road accident in Kharkiv: Toyota Avensis driver crashed into a power pole, injuring three teenagers

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv are investigating the circumstances of a road accident in the Kyiv district of the city, which resulted in three teenagers being injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast.

Details

The accident occurred on November 20, around 9:40 PM, on Saperna Street. According to the investigation, a 47-year-old driver of a Toyota Avensis lost control and crashed into an electrical pole. As a result, the car was thrown onto a playground.

As a result of the accident, a 19-year-old young man and two minors, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, sustained bodily injuries in the form of abrasions and bruises.

Investigators and patrol police worked at the scene of the accident. All details of the accident are being established.

Recall

On November 18, a fatal accident occurred on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway near the village of Bohdanivka. A 37-year-old foreigner in a BMW X5 lost control, resulting in the death of the driver and a 27-year-old passenger.

Yevhen Ustimenko

