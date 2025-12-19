Russian Orlan drone crashes in Turkey: investigation underway

In the rural area of the Turkish province of Kocaeli, near the city of Izmit, local residents discovered a crashed unmanned aerial vehicle. The find was noticed in a field in the Chubuklubala neighborhood, after which law enforcement officers were immediately called to the scene. This was reported by Haber7, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary conclusions of experts, the discovered apparatus belongs to the "Orlan" series - Russian-made reconnaissance drones. How the UAV ended up in this area and what caused its fall is currently unknown. Gendarmerie units promptly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and recorded the condition of the equipment.

The authorities have launched an official investigation into the incident. Investigators are examining the wreckage of the apparatus to determine its route and purpose of being in Turkish airspace. Official comments from the Russian side regarding the loss of the drone on the territory of a NATO country have not yet been received.

