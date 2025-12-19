Occupiers seek to bypass Siversk near Dronivka, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine block their advance - East Operational Command

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 4566 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 10267 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 10779 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19122 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 17359 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14284 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16009 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12866 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21326 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11120 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
91%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 5802 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 13648 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 22101 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 23691 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 25079 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 19131 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21327 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 25182 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 27599 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 53793 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 556 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 58619 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 40600 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38873 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 45108 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Occupiers seek to bypass Siversk near Dronivka, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine block their advance - East Operational Command

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2204 views

The enemy is trying to bypass the city of Siversk in the Dronivka area. Ukrainian military personnel are blocking the advance of the occupiers, who have suffered significant losses.

Occupiers seek to bypass Siversk near Dronivka, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine block their advance - East Operational Command

The enemy is trying to bypass the city of Siversk in the area of Dronivka, Ukrainian defenders are blocking the advance of the occupiers, reports UNN with reference to the "East" troop grouping.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to bypass the city of Siversk in the area of Dronivka. Ukrainian units are taking all necessary actions and blocking the enemy's advance.

 - the message says.

Situation in Siversk and Pokrovsk: British intelligence assessed13.12.25, 14:14 • 9255 views

In general, in the area of responsibility of the "East" troop grouping, the enemy continues to suffer the greatest losses during the day - 385 occupiers over the past day.

Enemy assault groups are being destroyed in Siversk, the enemy is trying to bypass the city - East Operational Command17.12.25, 14:33 • 3255 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Siversk