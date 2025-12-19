Occupiers seek to bypass Siversk near Dronivka, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine block their advance - East Operational Command
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy is trying to bypass the city of Siversk in the area of Dronivka, Ukrainian defenders are blocking the advance of the occupiers, reports UNN with reference to the "East" troop grouping.
In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to bypass the city of Siversk in the area of Dronivka. Ukrainian units are taking all necessary actions and blocking the enemy's advance.
In general, in the area of responsibility of the "East" troop grouping, the enemy continues to suffer the greatest losses during the day - 385 occupiers over the past day.
