Animal cruelty: over 50 cats died in Kyiv region

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast, the prosecutor's office is investigating a case of mass cruelty to cats after 51 dead animals were found and another 39 were rescued, having been kept in unsanitary conditions. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

On December 18, 2025, a zoovolunteer contacted the police. He reported that animals were being kept in terrible conditions in one of the households in the village of Kremenyshche, Obukhiv district, which led to their mass death.

An investigative and operational group immediately went to the scene. During the inspection, law enforcement officers saw a terrible picture: dozens of cats were in the room, living without proper care, in cramped, unsanitary conditions and without normal living conditions. - the message says.

Prosecutors, together with the police, helped volunteers rescue 39 live cats. All of them were transferred to another shelter, where the animals are provided with assistance and care.

At the same time, 51 dead animals were found at the scene. The bodies of the cats were sent to the Kyiv City Hospital of Veterinary Medicine for examination and to establish the causes of death.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of animals, committed with particular cruelty and against a large number of animals.

Investigative actions are currently underway. The prosecutor's office is establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in the abuse of animals. The guilty must be held accountable.

In Lviv, police are investigating the circumstances of the alleged killing of two dogs