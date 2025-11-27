In Lviv, police are investigating the circumstances of the alleged killing of two dogs

In the Sykhiv district of Lviv, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings after a local resident reported a possible brutal killing of animals. This was reported by law enforcement officers of Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

On November 26, a Lviv resident contacted the police with a statement about the alleged brutal killing of two dogs. The statement was reviewed by employees of Police Department No. 2 of Lviv District Police Department No. 2, who immediately initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruelty to animals).

The sanction of this article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of one to three years or deprivation of liberty for a term of two to three years with the possibility of confiscation of the animal.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway, during which law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

