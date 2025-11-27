In Lviv, police are investigating the circumstances of the alleged killing of two dogs

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 1460 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 3694 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 9142 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 8532 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10264 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
08:20 AM • 13114 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 24781 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
November 27, 07:27 AM • 16193 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36760 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
November 26, 03:50 PM • 37101 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.3m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 13905 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 15042 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 4152 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 15261 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 9086 views
Publications
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 954 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 9184 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 9312 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 15374 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 24797 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Geneva
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 15122 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 43561 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 77455 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 93417 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 93110 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Shahed-136

In Lviv, police are investigating the circumstances of the alleged killing of two dogs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

In Lviv, police are investigating the possible cruel killing of two dogs after a local resident's appeal. Criminal proceedings have been opened under the article on cruel treatment of animals.

In Lviv, police are investigating the circumstances of the alleged killing of two dogs

In the Sykhiv district of Lviv, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings after a local resident reported a possible brutal killing of animals. This was reported by law enforcement officers of Lviv region, writes UNN.

Details

On November 26, a Lviv resident contacted the police with a statement about the alleged brutal killing of two dogs. The statement was reviewed by employees of Police Department No. 2 of Lviv District Police Department No. 2, who immediately initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruelty to animals).

Lionesses escape in Khmelnytskyi and animal deaths: menagerie owner charged with suspicion19.11.25, 15:52 • 3970 views

The sanction of this article provides for restriction of liberty for a term of one to three years or deprivation of liberty for a term of two to three years with the possibility of confiscation of the animal.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway, during which law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

In Kyiv, a schoolboy threw a cat out of a high-rise window: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the cruel treatment of the animal24.11.25, 17:09 • 5003 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Animals
Lviv
Kyiv