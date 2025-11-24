In Kyiv, a schoolboy threw a cat out of a high-rise window: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the cruel treatment of the animal

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 3112 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8866 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15739 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17741 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13719 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12576 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10920 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9200 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10262 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27466 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23559 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 18298 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 17872 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 10065 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15739 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17741 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 38980 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64679 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142179 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23762 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27673 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41303 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 51767 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53379 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Film

In Kyiv, a schoolboy threw a cat out of a high-rise window: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the cruel treatment of the animal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, the police are investigating the death of a cat, which, according to social media reports, was thrown out of a window by an 11-year-old schoolboy. Juvenile police officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and are talking to the minor and his parents.

In Kyiv, a schoolboy threw a cat out of a high-rise window: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the cruel treatment of the animal

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, police are investigating the death of a cat, which, according to social media reports, was thrown from a window by an 11-year-old schoolboy. Juvenile police officers are working at the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Kyiv law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the cruel treatment of the animal. The police learned about the incident today from social networks.

- the message says.

Thus, information appeared in one of the Telegram channels that an 11-year-old schoolboy threw his neighbor's cat from the window of a high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The animal died from the injuries it sustained.

Currently, juvenile police officers are at the scene, talking to the minor and his parents. An investigation is underway into the said fact, and the issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.

Beat and brutally threw to the ground: in Mykolaiv, law enforcement officers are investigating cruel treatment of a dog13.11.25, 10:09 • 2588 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Social network
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv