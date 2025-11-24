In Kyiv, a schoolboy threw a cat out of a high-rise window: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the cruel treatment of the animal

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, police are investigating the death of a cat, which, according to social media reports, was thrown from a window by an 11-year-old schoolboy. Juvenile police officers are working at the scene, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Kyiv law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the cruel treatment of the animal. The police learned about the incident today from social networks. - the message says.

Thus, information appeared in one of the Telegram channels that an 11-year-old schoolboy threw his neighbor's cat from the window of a high-rise building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The animal died from the injuries it sustained.

Currently, juvenile police officers are at the scene, talking to the minor and his parents. An investigation is underway into the said fact, and the issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.

