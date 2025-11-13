$42.010.06
Beat and brutally threw to the ground: in Mykolaiv, law enforcement officers are investigating cruel treatment of a dog

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

In Mykolaiv, eyewitnesses filmed a woman sharply pulling an animal by the leash and throwing it to the ground. Law enforcement officers launched an investigation after the video spread on social networks.

Beat and brutally threw to the ground: in Mykolaiv, law enforcement officers are investigating cruel treatment of a dog

In Mykolaiv, eyewitnesses filmed a woman abusing a dog – she sharply tugged the animal by the leash and brutally threw it to the ground. Law enforcement officers launched an investigation after the relevant video was circulated on social media. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police.

Details

It is known that the incident occurred in the Namyv microdistrict. The Mykolaiv District Police Department reported that the video appeared on social media on November 12, 2025. In the footage, citizens recorded a woman allegedly committing acts that show signs of animal cruelty.

In particular, the video shows her sharply tugging the animal by the leash and pushing the dog to the ground. Local communities write that she had beaten the dog before, but this was not captured on video.

Law enforcement officers registered information about the incident in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports of Committed Criminal Offenses and Other Events.

Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, based on the results of which a legal qualification of the event will be provided.

The police reminded that cruel treatment of animals entails both criminal (Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and administrative liability (Article 89 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine).

Recall

In Rivne region, police are conducting an investigation into the cruel treatment of animals. It was reported online about mass poisoning of dogs – more than 15 animals are involved.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Social network
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Mykolaiv