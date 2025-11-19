Lionesses escape in Khmelnytskyi and animal deaths: menagerie owner charged with suspicion

In Khmelnytskyi, the owner of a private animal center was notified of suspicion due to improper conditions of keeping. It was from this facility that two lionesses previously escaped, and during the incident, other animals died — a deer, an alpaca, goats, and sheep. This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office and the Main Directorate of the National Police of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that since 2018, the 57-year-old man kept animals of various species in non-residential premises that he rented. At the same time, he did not have the proper permits for setting up a shelter, veterinary permits, and proper conditions.

The presence of predators in unsuitable conditions led to two lionesses escaping from their enclosure on November 15 of this year. As a result, a deer, an alpaca, sheep, goats, and falcons, which were in adjacent premises, died. - the report says.

The owner of the animal center was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of animals (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code), which manifested itself in their keeping in improper conditions.

By court order, the man was placed under round-the-clock house arrest. The animals from the menagerie are to be seized and moved to proper conditions. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

On November 15, in Khmelnytskyi, two lionesses escaped from an enclosure at a private rehabilitation center, which led to the death of several animals. The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of cruel treatment of animals.