Lionesses escape in Khmelnytskyi and animal deaths: menagerie owner charged with suspicion

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4176 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7138 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 7938 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10882 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 13975 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20339 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17762 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16063 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18729 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36046 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
65%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4162 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4334 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16357 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36045 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36219 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26248 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29829 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31074 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48401 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43723 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Lionesses escape in Khmelnytskyi and animal deaths: menagerie owner charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1874 views

The owner of a private animal center in Khmelnytskyi has been notified of suspicion due to improper living conditions. Two lionesses escaped from this facility, leading to the death of a deer, an alpaca, goats, and sheep.

Lionesses escape in Khmelnytskyi and animal deaths: menagerie owner charged with suspicion

In Khmelnytskyi, the owner of a private animal center was notified of suspicion due to improper conditions of keeping. It was from this facility that two lionesses previously escaped, and during the incident, other animals died — a deer, an alpaca, goats, and sheep. This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office and the Main Directorate of the National Police of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that since 2018, the 57-year-old man kept animals of various species in non-residential premises that he rented. At the same time, he did not have the proper permits for setting up a shelter, veterinary permits, and proper conditions.

The presence of predators in unsuitable conditions led to two lionesses escaping from their enclosure on November 15 of this year. As a result, a deer, an alpaca, sheep, goats, and falcons, which were in adjacent premises, died.

- the report says.

The owner of the animal center was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of animals (Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code), which manifested itself in their keeping in improper conditions.

By court order, the man was placed under round-the-clock house arrest. The animals from the menagerie are to be seized and moved to proper conditions. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

On November 15, in Khmelnytskyi, two lionesses escaped from an enclosure at a private rehabilitation center, which led to the death of several animals. The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of cruel treatment of animals. 

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
National Police of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi