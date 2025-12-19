$42.340.00
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8020 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 9690 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11480 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13985 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11745 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17470 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10608 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8152 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24584 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
In the southern part of Pokrovsk, there are battles, in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are being eliminated - "East" group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2530 views

In Pokrovsk, battles continue in the southern part of the city, and in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are being detected and eliminated. Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and neutralized 123 occupiers in 24 hours in the Pokrovsk direction.

In the southern part of Pokrovsk, there are battles, in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are being eliminated - "East" group

In Pokrovsk, battles continue in the southern part of the city, in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration into the southeastern districts are recorded, but the enemy is detected and eliminated, according to the summary of the "East" military group as of 10:00 on December 19, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses and is forced to throw all reserves at Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad," the report says.

The defense of Pokrovsk continues, our troops control the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations and elimination of the enemy in urban areas are underway. Battles continue in the southern part of Pokrovsk

- reported the "East" military group.

"In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. Isolated cases of enemy infiltration into the southeastern districts are recorded, but Ukrainian soldiers detect and eliminate the enemy," the report says.

As noted, additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized for uninterrupted supply of our units with everything necessary and timely evacuation.

Also, in the Pokrovsk direction, as indicated, "the enemy is trying to infiltrate with small assault groups in the area of Nykonorivka and Pankivka, but these groups are detected and destroyed. The defense forces are holding the designated lines."

Over the past day, 123 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 101 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized seven UAVs, three units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, and one unit of special equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit 11 shelters for personnel.

193 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours, Russians carried out 74 airstrikes - General Staff19.12.25, 09:15 • 2292 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad