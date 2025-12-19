In the southern part of Pokrovsk, there are battles, in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are being eliminated - "East" group

In Pokrovsk, battles continue in the southern part of the city, in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration into the southeastern districts are recorded, but the enemy is detected and eliminated, according to the summary of the "East" military group as of 10:00 on December 19, writes UNN.

Details

"Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. The enemy is suffering significant losses and is forced to throw all reserves at Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad," the report says.

The defense of Pokrovsk continues, our troops control the northern part of the city. Search and assault operations and elimination of the enemy in urban areas are underway. Battles continue in the southern part of Pokrovsk - reported the "East" military group.

"In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. Isolated cases of enemy infiltration into the southeastern districts are recorded, but Ukrainian soldiers detect and eliminate the enemy," the report says.

As noted, additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized for uninterrupted supply of our units with everything necessary and timely evacuation.

Also, in the Pokrovsk direction, as indicated, "the enemy is trying to infiltrate with small assault groups in the area of Nykonorivka and Pankivka, but these groups are detected and destroyed. The defense forces are holding the designated lines."

Over the past day, 123 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 101 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized seven UAVs, three units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, and one unit of special equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit 11 shelters for personnel.

