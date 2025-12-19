193 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours, Russians carried out 74 airstrikes - General Staff

Over the past day, 193 combat engagements were recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched 74 air strikes, dropped 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4281 shellings, including 126 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5836 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of personnel concentration, three command posts, and one artillery piece of the Russian invaders.

The aggressor also carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograd, Donetsk region; Havrylivka, Khrystoforivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Lisne, Orikhiv, Balabyne, Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

The situation on the front line over the past day was as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 176 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks near Starytsia, Prylipky, Vovchansk, and towards Okhrimivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions towards the settlements of Kurylivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break through our defense towards Chervonyi Stav, Stavky, Drobycheve, and in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanka and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya, and towards Toretsk, Novyi Shakhove, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandrograf, Stepove, Pryvilne, Verbove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, Rybne, and towards the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanivka, Lisne, Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 Russian attacks in the areas of Solodke, Zelene, Huliaipole, and towards Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense three times towards Novoandriivka, Prymorske, and in the area of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful offensive actions towards Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The total losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1220 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one tank, 10 armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, 426 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 111 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

Due to an enemy attack on December 19, an energy facility and a residential building were damaged in Odesa, and one person was injured. Residents of one of the largest residential areas were left without electricity, water, and heat supply.