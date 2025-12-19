$42.340.00
Dnipro residents attacked power engineers over power outages: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

In Dnipro, residents of houses on Akademika Yangelya Street, where the lights had not been turned off before, attacked a team of power engineers. The incident resulted in injuries to an employee and a delay in restoring electricity supply.

Dnipro residents attacked power engineers over power outages: what is known

In Dnipro, residents of houses where the lights were not previously turned off, but are now being disconnected manually, attacked a team of power engineers, even resorting to assault, UNN reports with reference to PrJSC "PEEM "TSEK".

During the performance of official duties by the operational-exit team of PrJSC "PEEM "TSEK", it was repeatedly attacked by residents of houses on Akademika Yangelya Street, which were not previously disconnected due to being on the same line with critical infrastructure, but are now being disconnected manually.

- the message says.

According to the company, there was an assault with bodily harm and damage to the personal property of our employee. These incidents also caused a significant delay in the restoration of power supply to sub-queue 5.2.

We inform the residents of these houses that the presence of their houses on lines with critical infrastructure does not give them any privileged position, so PrJSC "PEEM "TSEK" will take all necessary measures to disconnect these houses on equal terms with other residents of the city.

- added in "PEEM "TSEK".

The company also warned the residents of the houses who carried out these attacks that the materials have been handed over to the National Police for the initiation of criminal proceedings in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced16.12.25, 17:35 • 40916 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Skirmishes
Power outage
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Ukraine