Two more carriages for children appeared on trains to the Carpathians: details

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 2770 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 6226 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 7774 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15639 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 14919 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13619 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15505 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12677 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20133 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 11017 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.1m/s
92%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunizedDecember 19, 07:49 AM • 3728 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 12316 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20749 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 20594 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 22851 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15644 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20134 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 23018 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26624 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52861 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Savchenko Nadiia
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 58117 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 40108 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38420 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44687 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49633 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Two more carriages for children appeared on trains to the Carpathians: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2062 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has expanded the number of children's carriages on routes to the Carpathians, adding two more to train No. 95/96 Kyiv – Yasinya. These carriages have a unique compartment design dedicated to various places in Ukraine and are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable travel with children.

Two more carriages for children appeared on trains to the Carpathians: details

In Ukraine, two more carriages for children have appeared on trains for routes to the Carpathians. They will run as part of train No. 95/96 Kyiv - Yasinya, which Ukrainians often choose for family trips, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, writes UNN.

Two more children's carriages on routes to the Carpathians. They will run as part of train 95/96 Kyiv - Yasinya, which Ukrainians most often choose for family trips.

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

The new children's carriages have a high level of passenger satisfaction - the NPS indicator exceeds 90%. Due to the popularity of this format, Ukrzaliznytsia decided to increase the number of specialized carriages.

Each compartment in such a carriage has its own original style.

"These carriages differ from other children's carriages in their unique compartment design - each of them is dedicated to a unique place in Ukraine. Bright pictures tell its history and introduce the animals and plants found there. For example, with crabs that live near the Adzhyhol Lighthouse in Kherson region. They say that they are the ones who look after it," the post says.

As in other children's carriages, the new ones have everything necessary for traveling with children: children's bedding, bottle warmers, playpens, changing tables, steps and special toilet overlays.

Busy boards, coloring books, colored pencils and Braille books were purchased for children's entertainment. This was provided by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and Nova Ukraine.

"In total, 10 children's carriages run on various routes. In 2026, we plan to launch new ones so that as many children as possible can travel comfortably," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes.

Ukrzaliznytsia launches winter trains on children's railways: in Lviv and Rivne for the first time in 75 years17.12.25, 17:46 • 3772 views

Recall

Since December 14, Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced a new train schedule, including regional, suburban and city routes. The company is expanding its travel network by launching new regional routes in the west of the country and resuming the movement of the Kyiv ring electric train.

Alla Kiosak

Society
Animals
charity
Ukrainian Railways
Kherson Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv