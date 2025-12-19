Two more carriages for children appeared on trains to the Carpathians: details

In Ukraine, two more carriages for children have appeared on trains for routes to the Carpathians. They will run as part of train No. 95/96 Kyiv - Yasinya, which Ukrainians often choose for family trips, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, writes UNN.

Details

The new children's carriages have a high level of passenger satisfaction - the NPS indicator exceeds 90%. Due to the popularity of this format, Ukrzaliznytsia decided to increase the number of specialized carriages.

Each compartment in such a carriage has its own original style.

"These carriages differ from other children's carriages in their unique compartment design - each of them is dedicated to a unique place in Ukraine. Bright pictures tell its history and introduce the animals and plants found there. For example, with crabs that live near the Adzhyhol Lighthouse in Kherson region. They say that they are the ones who look after it," the post says.

As in other children's carriages, the new ones have everything necessary for traveling with children: children's bedding, bottle warmers, playpens, changing tables, steps and special toilet overlays.

Busy boards, coloring books, colored pencils and Braille books were purchased for children's entertainment. This was provided by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and Nova Ukraine.

"In total, 10 children's carriages run on various routes. In 2026, we plan to launch new ones so that as many children as possible can travel comfortably," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasizes.

Recall

Since December 14, Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced a new train schedule, including regional, suburban and city routes. The company is expanding its travel network by launching new regional routes in the west of the country and resuming the movement of the Kyiv ring electric train.