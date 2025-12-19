Winter holidays start in Kyiv on December 25: how long will schoolchildren rest?

Winter holidays for Kyiv schoolchildren will last from December 25 to January 11 inclusive, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, during the holidays, if necessary, parents can bring their child to school in the first half of the day: extracurricular activities and knowledge clubs will be organized for students in educational institutions.

Preschool and out-of-school institutions in the capital will continue to operate during the holidays in the same format as they do now.

