Winter holidays start in Kyiv on December 25: how long will schoolchildren rest?

03:48 PM • 9110 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 15995 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 15797 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 28253 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 23107 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 15733 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17079 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13317 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24865 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11338 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinations
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 28253 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24865 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 31563 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 30658 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 56734 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
The Guardian

Winter holidays start in Kyiv on December 25: how long will schoolchildren rest?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2542 views

Winter holidays in Kyiv will last from December 25 to January 11 inclusive. Parents will be able to bring their children to school for extracurricular activities and clubs.

Winter holidays start in Kyiv on December 25: how long will schoolchildren rest?

Winter holidays for Kyiv schoolchildren will last from December 25 to January 11 inclusive, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, during the holidays, if necessary, parents can bring their child to school in the first half of the day: extracurricular activities and knowledge clubs will be organized for students in educational institutions.

Preschool and out-of-school institutions in the capital will continue to operate during the holidays in the same format as they do now.

Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?30.10.25, 10:40 • 81184 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivEducation
New Year
Kyiv City State Administration