Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?

Winter holidays for schoolchildren in Ukraine are tentatively scheduled to begin on December 27, 2025, and last until January 11, 2026. However, the exact dates may vary within a single city or district, UNN reports.

Estimated holiday dates and duration

According to information from the Ministry of Education, the 2026 winter holidays will begin on December 27, 2025, and last until January 11, 2026. But given that each school can independently decide when they start, these dates may differ slightly in different regions or even schools within a city.

Typically, winter holidays last about two weeks. During this time, children can rest well and celebrate New Year and Christmas. However, the duration of the holidays may be adjusted depending on the security situation in the country or epidemiological risks.

Impact of martial law on holidays

The duration of the academic year may also be affected by other factors, including martial law. According to new regulations, holidays and the structure of the academic year may be changed if the situation in the country requires it.

The duration and structure of the educational process in the 2025/2026 academic year will be determined by each school individually within the framework of legislation. Also, hours for organizing educational practice or additional consultations to eliminate gaps in students' knowledge will be taken into account.

At the same time, schools must provide at least 30 calendar days of holidays during the academic year.

The Ministry of Education and Science announced the cancellation of order No. 1112, which established norms for distance learning.

This academic year, the format of classes is determined depending on specific circumstances. In frontline areas, learning takes place remotely, in temporarily occupied territories - through pedagogical patronage and individual classes, abroad - with a Ukrainian component and a simplified program, and in safe regions - in person.

Each school independently chooses the learning format for its classes. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science recommends not combining in-person and distance learning in the same class to ensure the effectiveness of the educational process.