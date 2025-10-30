Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:17 AM • 3548 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 7460 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 7394 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 14526 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 24429 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 43171 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44061 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 42349 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89522 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43821 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNSOctober 29, 11:38 PM • 23722 views
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operationsOctober 30, 02:14 AM • 22949 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhoto03:11 AM • 17364 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays04:34 AM • 29183 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo06:35 AM • 10763 views
Publications
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 3528 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89526 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 78914 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 65652 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 97422 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 26446 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 34667 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 59905 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 64318 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 45365 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3516 views

The exact dates of the holidays may vary within the same city or district, as each school can independently decide on the terms.

Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?

Winter holidays for schoolchildren in Ukraine are tentatively scheduled to begin on December 27, 2025, and last until January 11, 2026. However, the exact dates may vary within a single city or district, UNN reports.

Estimated holiday dates and duration 

According to information from the Ministry of Education, the 2026 winter holidays will begin on December 27, 2025, and last until January 11, 2026. But given that each school can independently decide when they start, these dates may differ slightly in different regions or even schools within a city.

Typically, winter holidays last about two weeks. During this time, children can rest well and celebrate New Year and Christmas. However, the duration of the holidays may be adjusted depending on the security situation in the country or epidemiological risks.

In Kyiv, autumn holidays for schoolchildren will last from October 27 to November 221.10.25, 15:46 • 2582 views

Impact of martial law on holidays 

The duration of the academic year may also be affected by other factors, including martial law. According to new regulations, holidays and the structure of the academic year may be changed if the situation in the country requires it.

 The duration and structure of the educational process in the 2025/2026 academic year will be determined by each school individually within the framework of legislation. Also, hours for organizing educational practice or additional consultations to eliminate gaps in students' knowledge will be taken into account. 

At the same time, schools must provide at least 30 calendar days of holidays during the academic year.

Queues at the border with Poland are related to children's holidays, not a new EU entry-exit control system - SBGS27.10.25, 10:39 • 4118 views

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science announced the cancellation of order No. 1112, which established norms for distance learning.

This academic year, the format of classes is determined depending on specific circumstances. In frontline areas, learning takes place remotely, in temporarily occupied territories - through pedagogical patronage and individual classes, abroad - with a Ukrainian component and a simplified program, and in safe regions - in person.

Each school independently chooses the learning format for its classes. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science recommends not combining in-person and distance learning in the same class to ensure the effectiveness of the educational process.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublicationsEducation
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine