Queues at the border with Poland are related to children's holidays, not a new EU entry-exit control system - SBGS

Queues at the Ukrainian-Polish border arose due to an increase in passenger traffic during the autumn holidays, and not due to the introduction of a new EU entry-exit control system (EES). Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

The new system introduced by the European Union does not currently cover all checkpoints, so it is a bit incorrect to say that the queues arose precisely because of its implementation. Passenger traffic has significantly increased due to the beginning of the autumn holidays - more mothers with children are now leaving Ukraine - Demchenko said.

He noted that the entry-exit system is currently operating only at three checkpoints on the border with Poland - Medyka, Korczowa and Przemyśl. Its test implementation began on October 12.

The EU does not immediately require all countries to fully ensure the collection of biometric data - fingerprints, facial scans and passport information. Full operation of the system is expected in approximately six months - Demchenko explained.

The spokesman added that the introduction of the new system at all checkpoints with EU countries, including Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, will take place gradually - approximately until February next year.

Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules

He also clarified that the queues are not related to the government's decision on August 26 to allow men aged 18-22 to travel abroad.

"The 18-22 age category is not predominant among those crossing the border. On weekdays, it's about 90,000 people per day in both directions, and on weekends - up to 120,000. Therefore, the queues are precisely due to the increase in the number of trips on weekends," Demchenko said.

Recall

Since October 12, the EU has been gradually implementing the biometric EES registration system, which will replace passport stamps. Ukrainians with temporary protection or a residence permit are not subject to registration, but for others, the border crossing time may increase.