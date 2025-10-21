In Kyiv, autumn holidays for schoolchildren will last from October 27 to November 2

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
12:57 PM • 576 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6006 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13716 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16469 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16679 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17443 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16142 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15007 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30623 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 11462 views
Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get waterOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 5852 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24259 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23226 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23363 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 30624 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 38619 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 95762 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 67276 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
Hungary
Budapest
United States
University of Culture
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 2986 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24379 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 22832 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 79126 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 73751 views
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

In Kyiv, autumn holidays for schoolchildren will last from October 27 to November 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Autumn holidays for Kyiv schoolchildren will last from October 27 to November 2. Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi emphasized the importance of rest for restoring strength during the war.

In Kyiv, autumn holidays for schoolchildren will last from October 27 to November 2

Autumn holidays for Kyiv schoolchildren will last from October 27 to November 2, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Kyiv schoolchildren have been studying under wartime conditions for the fourth year in a row. Constant tension, air raid alerts, and changes in learning formats require great effort from children and teachers. Therefore, this week of rest is very important to regain strength, spend time with family, and return to studies with new energy.

– said Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi.

During the holidays, thematic events, clubs, and studios will be held in schools and extracurricular institutions of the capital.

Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on25.09.25, 13:50 • 42078 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivEducation
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv