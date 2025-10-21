In Kyiv, autumn holidays for schoolchildren will last from October 27 to November 2

Autumn holidays for Kyiv schoolchildren will last from October 27 to November 2, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Kyiv schoolchildren have been studying under wartime conditions for the fourth year in a row. Constant tension, air raid alerts, and changes in learning formats require great effort from children and teachers. Therefore, this week of rest is very important to regain strength, spend time with family, and return to studies with new energy. – said Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi.

During the holidays, thematic events, clubs, and studios will be held in schools and extracurricular institutions of the capital.

