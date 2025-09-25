$41.410.03
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
06:48 AM • 16294 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38731 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 44089 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 67225 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 51812 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 45899 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41523 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
September 24, 11:04 AM • 71862 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23203 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6590 views

Autumn school holidays in Ukraine in 2025 are tentatively scheduled to last from October 27 to November 2. The exact dates depend on the educational institution, region, security and epidemiological situation.

Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on

In Ukraine, autumn school holidays traditionally fall at the end of October - beginning of November, with most students resting from October 27 to November 2. At the same time, the exact dates may differ depending on the specific educational institution, region, and security or epidemic situation, as the terms and duration of the holidays are determined by the school's pedagogical council, writes UNN.

Details

When do autumn holidays begin?

In Ukraine, autumn school holidays usually fall at the end of October - beginning of November. Approximately in 2025, the holiday period for students in most schools will last from October 27 to November 2. Taking into account the two days off preceding the start of the autumn holidays, children will have a total of nine days to rest. This time is intended for students to recover their strength after the first months of the academic year and prepare for its second half.

What does it depend on?

At the same time, the exact dates of the holidays may differ depending on the region and the specific educational institution. Each school has a certain autonomy in forming its academic year, so the end of classes, the last bell, and the duration of holidays are determined by the school's pedagogical council.

This issue falls within the competence of educational institutions. The relevant decision is made by the pedagogical council, taking into account: the academic load, the security situation in the region, the needs and condition of students, and the readiness of teachers. Therefore, the dates of the end of studies, the last bell, and the duration of summer holidays may differ in different educational institutions.

This is also emphasized in the letter of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine "On the organization of the 2025/2026 academic year" to the heads of regional and Kyiv city military administrations.

In accordance with the requirements of the legislation in the field of general secondary education, the pedagogical council of an educational institution considers and approves the structure and duration of the academic year, academic week, academic day, classes, breaks between them, forms of organization of the educational process within the time provided by the educational program.

- stated in the document.

In addition, in autumn, the risk of spreading colds and other infectious diseases increases. Therefore, schools that operate in person, if necessary, may temporarily close for quarantine or change the holiday schedule.

Some educational institutions have already provided parents with a preliminary schedule for the new academic year and the duration of each holiday, while others have not yet published this information. Thus, parents should remember that official holiday dates are always approved by school orders and are reflected in electronic diaries, parent chats, or on educational institution websites.

Therefore, if the school decides to extend the holidays or change their terms, parents and students will receive the relevant information in advance.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science announced the cancellation of order No. 1112, which established the norms for distance learning.

In the new academic year, the format of classes will be determined depending on specific circumstances. In frontline areas, learning will take place remotely, in temporarily occupied territories - through pedagogical patronage and individual classes, abroad - with a Ukrainian component and a simplified program, and in safe regions - in person.

Each school independently chooses the learning format for its classes. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science recommends not combining in-person and distance learning in one class to ensure the effectiveness of the educational process.

Alona Utkina

