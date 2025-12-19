Poland and Ukraine, by resolving historical issues, deprive Russia of the opportunity to divide us - Nawrocki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that the joint work of Ukraine and Poland on sensitive historical issues deprives Russia of the opportunity to use them for disinformation and attempts to divide the two states, reports UNN.

Details

Nawrocki expressed confidence that the current agreements between Ukraine and Poland will help reduce tension around historical topics and strengthen bilateral relations.

We... discussed historical issues today and realize that they need to be resolved. The Ukrainian and Polish Institutes of National Remembrance bear great responsibility for resolving these issues. - said the President of Poland at a press conference with the President of Ukraine.

Nawrocki emphasized that "all these formal and administrative issues that have so far hindered the resolution of this situation will be resolved by the Ukrainian side." Together with Zelenskyy, they considered 26 specific statements.

Ukraine submitted proposals to Poland regarding search and exhumation work during the war - Ministry of Culture

The burial of victims and honoring them stems from the essence of Christian values, which also unite Poland and Ukraine. - emphasized the President of Poland.

According to Nawrocki, "by resolving this issue, by fulfilling 26 requests, we are taking away from the Russian Federation the argument and the attempt to divide us and spread disinformation."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness to share with Poland experience in drone defense and cooperate on maritime security issues. The Ukrainian side is ready to provide consultations on repelling all types of drones, as well as to maintain a security dialogue, taking into account threats from Belarus.