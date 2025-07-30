Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
06:09 AM • 9706 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 24733 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 37814 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 32994 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 42179 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 48408 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 65596 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149769 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57590 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 74718 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.7m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first detailsJuly 29, 11:06 PM • 16538 views
Forcing Trump to abandon the deadline: ISW assessed Peskov's statements about the 10-day termJuly 29, 11:39 PM • 17272 views
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of PalestineJuly 30, 12:34 AM • 16426 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNSJuly 30, 01:05 AM • 19509 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideoJuly 30, 01:37 AM • 17427 views
Publications
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 4770 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 117024 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149754 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 194302 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 242278 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 3174 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 142834 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 194518 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 128874 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 122981 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3246 views

Donald Trump is seriously considering a full presidential pardon for rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, whose sentencing is expected in October. The White House has not commented, but sources confirm discussions.

Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media

Donald Trump is seriously considering granting rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs a full presidential pardon ahead of his sentencing, which is expected in October this year. The White House officially says nothing. This was reported by Deadline sources in the Trump administration, according to UNN.

Details

Almost two months after Trump publicly floated the idea of pardoning Diddy in the Oval Office, the possibility of pardoning Combs is being "seriously considered."

- the report says.

Furthermore, as several Combs associates have approached the White House with a plea, other insiders confirm that the topic has moved from "another Trump tantrum to a justice-questioning event," as Combs was found partially guilty in his sex trafficking case in New York earlier this month.

Of course, as numerous parties attest, the Trump world is a kind of roller coaster, and any decision to pardon Combs will be in question until the US president puts his signature on the paper.

In a conversation with Deadline, Combs' defense, led by Mark Agnifilo and Tini Geraghty, declined to comment on any discussions about pardoning their client. Although a number of people close to Combs, both personally and professionally, have actively sought a pardon for the rapper from the White House, the defense itself has not taken any significant part in this process.

According to an administration official, the response from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was that "the White House will not comment on the existence or absence of any pardon request."

According to various sources, the consideration of Combs' pardon in the Oval Office has increased in recent days. The increase in interest also comes as the US president, who is distracted from politics, faces a rebellion from his MAGA supporters over the Justice Department's reluctance to release promised files on the deceased Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump resents Epstein scandal dominating headlines - Media7/28/25, 10:17 AM • 4400 views

Reference

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is the address of the White House, the residence of the US President, in Washington. It is also the name of the street connecting the White House to the Capitol, and is often called "America's Main Street."

Addition

In Manhattan federal court, a jury acquitted rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Diddy was denied release on bail after the jury's verdict. He will remain in the same federal prison in Brooklyn where he has been held since last September. Sentencing was tentatively scheduled for October 3.

The trial against American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P. Diddy) has been ongoing since May 5, 2025, in New York. He is accused of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, violence, and harassment, but the artist categorically denies all charges.

On May 30, the BBC reported on the testimony of Combs' former assistant, who appeared in court under the pseudonym "Mia." According to her, she started working for him in 2009 at the age of about 20 and immediately found herself in a "toxic" and "chaotic" work environment. Mia claims that Combs repeatedly resorted to abuse: once he threw a plate of spaghetti at her, which almost hit her head.

In May, before the jury's decision, Donald Trump stated that he would "consider the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs before considering a pardon.

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
New York City