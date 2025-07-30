Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media

Donald Trump is seriously considering granting rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs a full presidential pardon ahead of his sentencing, which is expected in October this year. The White House officially says nothing. This was reported by Deadline sources in the Trump administration, according to UNN.

Details

Almost two months after Trump publicly floated the idea of pardoning Diddy in the Oval Office, the possibility of pardoning Combs is being "seriously considered." - the report says.

Furthermore, as several Combs associates have approached the White House with a plea, other insiders confirm that the topic has moved from "another Trump tantrum to a justice-questioning event," as Combs was found partially guilty in his sex trafficking case in New York earlier this month.

Of course, as numerous parties attest, the Trump world is a kind of roller coaster, and any decision to pardon Combs will be in question until the US president puts his signature on the paper.

In a conversation with Deadline, Combs' defense, led by Mark Agnifilo and Tini Geraghty, declined to comment on any discussions about pardoning their client. Although a number of people close to Combs, both personally and professionally, have actively sought a pardon for the rapper from the White House, the defense itself has not taken any significant part in this process.

According to an administration official, the response from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was that "the White House will not comment on the existence or absence of any pardon request."

According to various sources, the consideration of Combs' pardon in the Oval Office has increased in recent days. The increase in interest also comes as the US president, who is distracted from politics, faces a rebellion from his MAGA supporters over the Justice Department's reluctance to release promised files on the deceased Jeffrey Epstein.

Reference

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is the address of the White House, the residence of the US President, in Washington. It is also the name of the street connecting the White House to the Capitol, and is often called "America's Main Street."

Addition

In Manhattan federal court, a jury acquitted rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Diddy was denied release on bail after the jury's verdict. He will remain in the same federal prison in Brooklyn where he has been held since last September. Sentencing was tentatively scheduled for October 3.

The trial against American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P. Diddy) has been ongoing since May 5, 2025, in New York. He is accused of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, violence, and harassment, but the artist categorically denies all charges.

On May 30, the BBC reported on the testimony of Combs' former assistant, who appeared in court under the pseudonym "Mia." According to her, she started working for him in 2009 at the age of about 20 and immediately found herself in a "toxic" and "chaotic" work environment. Mia claims that Combs repeatedly resorted to abuse: once he threw a plate of spaghetti at her, which almost hit her head.

In May, before the jury's decision, Donald Trump stated that he would "consider the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs before considering a pardon.