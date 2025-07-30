$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8298 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 20000 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 34988 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 29575 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 40364 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 74836 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 43552 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 63956 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 63632 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 52683 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.9m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73371 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 118997 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63816 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 45335 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20875 views
Publications
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 1876 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20908 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63876 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 74836 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 119055 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Kharkiv Oblast
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 10680 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73416 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 169170 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 219063 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 152525 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8308 views

Drug manufacturers are increasing advertising budgets, which leads to self-medication and a decline in health culture. In the first quarter of 2025, UAH 1.2 billion was spent on TV advertising of pharmaceutical products, which affects the price for consumers.

Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?

Every year, pharmaceutical manufacturers increase their advertising budgets to promote and popularize drugs. Ukrainians are bombarded with advertisements for cough medicines, antihistamines, enzymes for stomach function, and metabolism improvement from all sides… There's no escaping this advertising – it follows us everywhere: from television and smartphone screens to billboards on the streets and even advertising posters in public transport. But does this contribute to strengthening the health of Ukrainians, or does it pose hidden threats? UNN tried to find out.

According to the results of the first quarter of 2025, the total budget for pharmaceutical product advertising on television reached UAH 1.2 billion. At the same time, according to "Ocean Media Plus" sales house data, published by the specialized pharmaceutical publication "Apteka.ua", pharmaceutical giants invest the most money in advertising drugs for the respiratory system and improving digestion.

However, it is precisely the advertising of medicinal products that creates the problem of self-medication and a decline in the culture of one's own health among Ukrainians – this opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by doctor Ivan Chernenko. He noted that, for example, advertising of drugs for improving digestion causes unhealthy eating behavior in Ukrainians, and instills in their minds the idea that one can overeat and then take a drug that will "start" digestion.

I'm really annoyed by drug advertisements that show someone has overeaten, and then they urge you to take some drug and your stomach will feel better. Usually, these are enzymes for the pancreas or prokinetics (stimulate gastrointestinal motility - ed.). But the point is not to gorge yourself, I apologize, and take a magic pill. We need to communicate to people that maybe it's not worth eating so much. Maybe the person has some disorders, or maybe the person has some serious stomach problems and that's why they have digestion problems?

– says the doctor.

But the formation of an inadequate attitude of Ukrainians towards their own health by pharmaceutical factories does not end there. After all, such advertising also encourages people to self-medicate, which does not end with one pill taken after overeating.

When a person actually experiences some digestive symptoms, which in fact may be the first signs to see a doctor, through bright advertising they may interpret this as something that can be solved with one pill.

– adds the doctor.

And such an approach is fundamentally wrong and often leads to serious problems. Which, without the biased attitude of Ukrainians towards their own health, due to excessive drug advertising, could be solved easily and quickly in the early stages. However, due to self-medication, health problems, like a snowball, grow to global proportions that cannot be eliminated with light therapy.

It is also important that the UAH 1.2 billion spent on drug advertising on television in just the first 4 months of 2025 falls on the shoulders of Ukrainians themselves. After all, pharmaceutical manufacturers include in the cost of the drug not only the cost of raw materials and formula development, but also huge budgets: TV advertising, creating a "medical" legend around the brand, marketing campaigns on social networks, and developing bright packaging. So, in the end, the patient pays not only for the drug, but also for the television picture, slogans, and branded "wrapper."

Obviously, the excessive volume of drug advertising is a global problem that harms the health of our citizens. The airwaves overloaded with aggressive messages about "quick relief" force people to treat symptoms instead of causes, and self-medication under the influence of advertising often leads to complications.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
Ukraine