"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15783 views

In Ukraine, a new direction of the "Contract 18-24" program is being launched for drone operators. It provides for a two-year service term and a payment of UAH 1 million in three stages.

"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details

"Contract 18-24" for drone operators with a two-year service term and a payment of UAH 1 million in three stages is being launched in Ukraine, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At the instruction of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are expanding "Contract 18-24". The government has decided to launch a separate direction of the program - a contract for drone operators who will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service.

- Shmyhal reported.

According to him, this direction has special conditions.

The main one is a clear service term: two years

- Shmyhal wrote.

Future drone operators, according to the Minister of Defense, will undergo up to 45 days of basic training, up to 60 days of specialized training (taking into account existing certificates), and 14 days of an adaptation course.

"As in the main program, a payment of UAH 1 million is provided, which is made in three stages," Shmyhal indicated.

After completing their service, defenders, according to him, receive additional support from the state, including a mortgage at 0%.

In addition, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the government is submitting a bill to the Parliament on deferment for those who have served under the "Contract 18-24" program. Thus, everyone who voluntarily joined the army under the contract will have the right to a deferment for 12 months after reaching the age of 25.

- the head of the Ministry of Defense reported.

You can apply for "Contract 18-24" on the website: 18-24.army.gov.ua or in "Reserve+". "Together we are building a force that will stop Russia and bring long-term peace," the minister emphasized.

In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarPolitics
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal