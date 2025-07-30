Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions

The Dormition Fast is one of the most important events for Orthodox Christians. It is a period of preparation for one of the most important Christian holidays – the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos, the day of the end of the earthly life of the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ.

How to spend two weeks of serious trials, what can and cannot be eaten during this period, and what activities to dedicate your free time to

What is the Dormition Fast

The Dormition Fast is the shortest of the multi-day fasts. In 2025, it will last only 14 days – from August 1 to August 14. At the same time, this fast is also one of the strictest and in this aspect is second only to Great Lent.

For two weeks, Orthodox Christians will prepare for the feast of the Dormition of the Mother of God. During this time, the Church calls every believer to abstain not only from meat and dairy products, but also from fish, which can only be eaten on August 6, the day of the Transfiguration of the Lord.

The Dormition Fast is intended to remind believers that the Christian way of life is first and foremost an ascetic feat, not a pleasant pastime. In addition, the Dormition Fast takes into account the fact that in the frantic rhythm of human life, both in ancient times and today, not all Christians are able to observe Great Lent. The Dormition Fast provides an opportunity to make up for lost time for those who did not abstain too much from forbidden food during Great Lent.

What can be eaten during the Dormition Fast

Since the Dormition Fast, as mentioned above, is one of the strictest fasts in the Orthodox Church, the question logically arises: what can be eaten? In fact, everything is quite simple:

on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, it is worth eating dry food;

on Tuesday and Thursday, hot food without oil;

on Saturday and Sunday - hot food with oil and a little wine.

The most serious trials await believers who practice the Dormition Fast on days of dry food. At this time, the diet should consist of fruits, vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, bread, honey, salt. All this can only be washed down with water. All this can only be washed down with water.

It is also worth remembering that you need to exit the Dormition Fast gradually and carefully so as not to harm your stomach. The main thing to remember is that after such a strict menu, you cannot overeat.

However, there are certain categories of people who are allowed to refuse fasting on these days. First of all, this applies to pregnant women, the elderly, believers with chronic diseases, and children under 14 years of age.

There is another point, extremely relevant for Ukraine – military personnel are allowed not to observe the Dormition Fast. Especially when it comes to those who are directly involved in battles, defending our Motherland.

It is also worth knowing that such strict fasting rules are more common only for monks. Lay believers can draw up a feasible meal calendar independently or together with their spiritual mentors.

What not to do during the Dormition Fast

It is worth remembering that no matter how strict the rules of eating are, during the fast the main thing is the healing of the soul. The Dormition Fast in this regard is no exception, and every sensible priest will say that the soul should be the focus of attention these days. You may not always observe a strict fast in food, but there is something much more important that should be done:

refrain from swearing and quarrels;

do not offend anyone and do not be offended yourself;

do not refuse help;

do not use obscene language.

What can be done during the Dormition Fast

Usually, the peculiarities of the season are always taken into account during the fast. The Dormition Fast falls just during the season of work in the garden. In this regard, all work that is not associated with hard labor (digging and plowing the land) is allowed.

In particular, you can harvest, water and weed plants, care for flowers and fertilize the soil. As for free time, it is better to devote it to prayer and reading spiritual literature. It is also important not to overwork and to know the measure in everything.

