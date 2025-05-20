$41.580.08
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3056 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23629 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30875 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127034 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86427 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150878 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108830 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264294 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129795 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355443 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14747 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38731 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54925 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 34441 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64753 views
Publications

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23629 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127034 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120424 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 145947 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264294 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64935 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65309 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63144 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147640 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150556 views
Since 2018, 1.9 thousand communities of the UOC (MP) have moved to the OCU - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Since 2018, more than 1.9 thousand religious communities have moved from the UOC MP to the OCU. According to Yelensky, communities cannot belong to a church that acts against Ukraine.

Since 2018, 1.9 thousand communities of the UOC (MP) have moved to the OCU - expert

Since 2018, more than 1.9 thousand religious communities have moved from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). This was announced on the air of the national telethon by the head of the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, Viktor Yelensky, writes UNN.

Details

In general, since the Ecumenical Patriarch granted the Tomos on autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, more than 1.9 thousand parishes have moved from the Moscow Patriarchate to this church

- said Yelensky.

The expert noted that this is more than the Polish, Albanian, Georgian, Cypriot, Czech Orthodox Churches combined. He also added that in terms of the transition, we are primarily talking about the fact that church communities in Ukraine cannot belong to a church that acts against Ukraine.

In this case, it is not so much about the transition as about the fact that religious communities cannot be part of a church that aims to destroy the Ukrainian state, culture, identity and does so openly, absolutely directly

- said Yelensky.

He also explained that the communities that are joining the OCU are not required to change the rite of worship, the calendar or other things that are important to them.

The Ukrainian state does not want these communities to change the liturgy, or change the calendar, or theological decrees - this is absolutely not the case

- explained Yelensky. 

Addition

Metropolitan Epifaniy believes that the Russian army will voluntarily leave Ukraine, as it happened in Syria. He is convinced that the Lord will create conditions when the Russian Federation will deal with internal problems.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
