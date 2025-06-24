Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Epifaniy announces damage to OCU Theological Seminary

The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epifaniy, stated that as a result of the Russian attack, the Dnipro Theological Seminary of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was damaged. The temple, classrooms, student dormitory and teachers' homes were destroyed, UNN reports.

Today, on the feast of the Nativity of John the Baptist, Russian Herods fired missiles at the cities of Dnipro and Samar. More than a hundred injured, 11 dead. Kindergartens and schools, hospitals, and homes of civilians were destroyed as a result of Russian state terror. Among the affected objects is the Dnipro Theological Seminary of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The temple, classrooms, student dormitory and teachers' homes were destroyed - Epifaniy said on his Х page.

The Metropolitan noted that over the years of the war, more than six hundred temples and other places of prayer have been destroyed or significantly damaged as a result of Russian attacks. Most of them belonged to the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate. And this Russian state terror against the civilian population, against civilian infrastructure, including religious sites, continues.

Everyone who continues to believe that the Kremlin tyranny allegedly only protects Christian values, wants good for Europe and the world, wants peace - look into the eyes of relatives who are waiting near the destroyed houses, whether they will save their loved ones from under the rubble! Look at the ruins of hospitals and schools, at the destroyed temples. The deeds of the Russian empire of evil testify to it better than a thousand words. It is the embodiment of darkness, deception and misanthropy, which has no place in the civilized world! Therefore, all those who really want peace must stop the evil of the "Russian world" as soon as possible - Epifaniy summarized.

