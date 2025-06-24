Deadly Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: over 200 people injured, 17 of them killed

As a result of a deadly Russian attack, the number of victims in Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to over 200, 17 of whom died, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

According to law enforcement officers, as of 6:30 p.m., more than 100 reports of property damage as a result of missile strikes were received by the police in Dnipro and Samara.

Police investigators recorded damage to more than 220 cars and motorcycles, the premises of a children's hospital and kindergarten, a nine-story building, and an enterprise.

Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying all affected citizens, documenting the consequences of missile strikes, and recording new war crimes of the aggressor. Work at the sites of the Russian attack continues.

Unprecedented destruction and at least 9 dead: June 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on Dnipro and the region, noting that it is important to maximize the restriction of schemes that connect Russia with accomplices, and a significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia is needed.