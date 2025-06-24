$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 13131 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 32487 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 58086 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 95600 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 105076 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 84601 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 62781 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 67741 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60865 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 324453 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Deadly Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: over 200 people injured, 17 of them killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The number of victims in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of the Russian attack has increased to over 200 people, 17 of whom died. The police recorded damage to over 220 cars, a children's hospital, a kindergarten, a nine-story building, and an enterprise.

Deadly Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: over 200 people injured, 17 of them killed

As a result of a deadly Russian attack, the number of victims in Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to over 200, 17 of whom died, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 200 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, 17 of them died 

- the report says.

According to law enforcement officers, as of 6:30 p.m., more than 100 reports of property damage as a result of missile strikes were received by the police in Dnipro and Samara.

Police investigators recorded damage to more than 220 cars and motorcycles, the premises of a children's hospital and kindergarten, a nine-story building, and an enterprise.

Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying all affected citizens, documenting the consequences of missile strikes, and recording new war crimes of the aggressor. Work at the sites of the Russian attack continues.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on Dnipro and the region, noting that it is important to maximize the restriction of schemes that connect Russia with accomplices, and a significant strengthening of sanctions against Russia is needed.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

