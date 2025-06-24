Unprecedented destruction and at least 9 dead: June 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro

More than 150 injured, at least 9 dead, and hundreds of destroyed objects - Dnipro is recovering after one of the largest attacks since the beginning of the full-scale war. Almost 50 multi-story buildings have been destroyed in the city, over 2,000 windows shattered, dozens of schools, hospitals, transport facilities, and critical infrastructure ruined. Tomorrow, a Day of Mourning has been declared in the city, announced Mayor Borys Filatov, as reported by UNN.

In Dnipro, over 150 are wounded. And, unfortunately, nine are already dead. For every person killed by Russia, a day of mourning is declared in the city tomorrow. - Filatov reported.

He added that the liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes is ongoing, and the final counts are not yet complete. However, according to the mayor, the list of damages is already enormous. The number of casualties is so high that even ambulances cannot keep up.

In residential buildings and various communal establishments across the city, we have over 2 (!) thousand shattered windows alone. In total, almost 50 multi-story buildings have been damaged, with roofs also disfigured in some. Almost 40 educational institutions have suffered — regular lyceums and gymnasiums, kindergartens, music schools, and vocational schools. There is various damage in 8 locations of the medical sector — hospitals, outpatient clinics, dental polyclinics. Among public transport, 3 tram cars were hit, and a contact network support was damaged. Dispatch centers and electric transport workshops were affected, and the roof of one depot was damaged. - Filatov listed the extent of the damage.

Also damaged:

Kaidaky pumping and filtering station, 16 district and local boiler houses;

Right Bank Social Protection Department;

Church of Saints Peter and Paul;

Organ Hall;

Ice Arena;

gas station;

correctional colony;

buildings of a bakery, one of the industrial enterprises, district administrations, and the state treasury.

This is an unprecedented amount of destruction that the city has not seen throughout the entire full-scale war. - emphasized the head of the city.

Filatov added that all necessary services are working at the attack sites, and tents have been set up to receive applications regarding damaged property.

Addition

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack in Dnipro on June 24 increased to 153 people, 12 of whom are in serious condition. Among the injured are 18 children, the youngest being six months old. There was also a hit on a passenger train traveling from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia.