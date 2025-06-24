Unprecedented destruction and at least 9 dead: June 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 13219 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 32787 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 58338 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 95848 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 105294 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 84711 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 62860 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 67763 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60882 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 324720 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
57%
745mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 98821 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 124954 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 91269 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 48739 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 42523 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 15697 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 43050 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 49262 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 91797 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 125495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 12257 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 21058 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 106367 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 184502 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 306279 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

Unprecedented destruction and at least 9 dead: June 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Dnipro is recovering after one of the largest attacks, which resulted in over 150 injured and at least 9 dead. Almost 50 high-rise buildings have been destroyed in the city, over 2,000 windows damaged, as well as dozens of schools, hospitals, and infrastructure facilities.

Unprecedented destruction and at least 9 dead: June 25 declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro

More than 150 injured, at least 9 dead, and hundreds of destroyed objects - Dnipro is recovering after one of the largest attacks since the beginning of the full-scale war. Almost 50 multi-story buildings have been destroyed in the city, over 2,000 windows shattered, dozens of schools, hospitals, transport facilities, and critical infrastructure ruined. Tomorrow, a Day of Mourning has been declared in the city, announced Mayor Borys Filatov, as reported by UNN.

In Dnipro, over 150 are wounded. And, unfortunately, nine are already dead. For every person killed by Russia, a day of mourning is declared in the city tomorrow.

- Filatov reported.

He added that the liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes is ongoing, and the final counts are not yet complete. However, according to the mayor, the list of damages is already enormous. The number of casualties is so high that even ambulances cannot keep up.

In residential buildings and various communal establishments across the city, we have over 2 (!) thousand shattered windows alone. In total, almost 50 multi-story buildings have been damaged, with roofs also disfigured in some. Almost 40 educational institutions have suffered — regular lyceums and gymnasiums, kindergartens, music schools, and vocational schools. There is various damage in 8 locations of the medical sector — hospitals, outpatient clinics, dental polyclinics. Among public transport, 3 tram cars were hit, and a contact network support was damaged. Dispatch centers and electric transport workshops were affected, and the roof of one depot was damaged.

- Filatov listed the extent of the damage.

Also damaged:

  • Kaidaky pumping and filtering station, 16 district and local boiler houses;
    • Right Bank Social Protection Department;
      • Church of Saints Peter and Paul;
        • Organ Hall;
          • Ice Arena;
            • gas station;
              • correctional colony;
                • buildings of a bakery, one of the industrial enterprises, district administrations, and the state treasury.

                  This is an unprecedented amount of destruction that the city has not seen throughout the entire full-scale war.

                  - emphasized the head of the city.

                  Filatov added that all necessary services are working at the attack sites, and tents have been set up to receive applications regarding damaged property.

                  Addition

                  The number of victims of the Russian missile attack in Dnipro on June 24 increased to 153 people, 12 of whom are in serious condition. Among the injured are 18 children, the youngest being six months old. There was also a hit on a passenger train traveling from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia.

                  Alona Utkina

                  Alona Utkina

                  War
                  Dnipro
                  Ukraine
                  Zaporizhzhia
                  Odesa
                  Tesla
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  S&P 500
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Brent Oil
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gold
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gas TTF
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9