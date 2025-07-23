$
41.77
↓
0.05
€
48.87
↑
0.07
uk
en
ru
Exclusive
12:48 PM
• 14555 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM
• 34409 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
10:37 AM
• 89621 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
09:26 AM
• 85676 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM
• 79079 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM
• 78453 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM
• 177844 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
July 23, 05:05 AM
• 82535 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM
• 79997 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM
• 84933 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Rubrics
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance