Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July

Oleksandr Zyma, Director of the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, against whom criminal proceedings have been opened due to alleged abuse of power, received more than a million hryvnias in salary in July alone, writes UNN.

Details

The chief lawyer of the National Bank received his salary in three parts in July, and each time he had to report significant changes in his financial status, as the amounts exceeded 50 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons - currently 151,400 UAH. So, the first time on July 15, he received, probably, an advance of 210,438 hryvnias. Zyma received the main part of his salary, 570,240 hryvnias, on July 25, and the third payment of 260,889 hryvnias on July 28.

Thus, in July alone, Oleksandr Zyma received a total of 1,041,567 hryvnias from the National Bank of Ukraine.

It is noteworthy that for the entire last year, the chief lawyer of the NBU received a salary of almost 6.2 million UAH.

In his 2024 declaration, Zyma also indicated other types of income, such as interest, payments from pension contributions from the corporate non-state pension fund of the National Bank, and income in the amount of the nominal value of redeemed government bonds. The total income of the NBU's chief lawyer, Oleksandr Zyma, for the last year amounted to more than 8.5 million hryvnias.

What is interesting is that, as in previous years, Zyma did not indicate his wife's income – Kateryna Zyma – in his annual declaration.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation launched a criminal investigation at the end of 2023 due to Zyma's interference, who is also the head of the administrative council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, in court proceedings by sending a letter from the National Bank of Ukraine to the Fund. In the letter, he "recommended" withdrawing lawsuits filed against the National Bank. It is worth noting that the chief lawyer of the regulator asked to withdraw the lawsuits of Concord Bank, filed even before the start of the bank's liquidation process. The plaintiff in court planned to appeal fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund followed the recommendation-instruction, which, according to the co-owner of the bank, Olena Sosedka, deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

Later, the investigation of the criminal proceedings was transferred to the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv, whose investigators recognized the co-owners of "Concord" Olena and Yulia Sosedok as victims. According to lawyers, the investigation thus confirmed that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage to the bank's shareholders.

In response to an inquiry from UNN, the police reported that during the investigation, they plan to interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank, after which they will consider the possibility of applying to the court for his suspension from office.

Despite this, Zyma has not yet been notified of suspicion, nor has he been interrogated. Experts interviewed by UNN speak of artificial delays in the investigation.

The Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv is also not satisfied with the pace of the investigation. "The procedural supervisor has sent instructions to the Pechersk Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv to intensify the pre-trial investigation," the agency reported in response to an inquiry from UNN.

In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, by two rulings, also obliged investigators to intensify the investigation of the aforementioned criminal proceedings.

All this, as it turns out, does not prevent the chief lawyer of the National Bank from continuing to work in his position, receiving millions in salaries from the budget.