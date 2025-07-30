How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 12041 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:57 AM • 15749 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 31631 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 29877 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 55338 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 59781 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 51146 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 56515 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 55954 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69561 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.3m/s
87%
744mm
Popular news
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideoJuly 30, 01:37 AM • 41674 views
Enemy losses: minus 890 occupiers and 30 artillery systems per dayJuly 30, 04:32 AM • 16158 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 34015 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 71126 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 17121 views
Publications
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 18605 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 31656 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 72737 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 141849 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 175238 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 35293 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 155847 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 206677 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 140577 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 133548 views
Actual
YouTube
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Signal
The New York Times

How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18690 views

UNN has compiled comprehensive information on communication methods with mobile operators in Ukraine. The article details hotlines, USSD services, mobile applications, and service centers for quick problem resolution.

How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide

Situations where you need to urgently contact a mobile operator are not uncommon. Problems with the internet, tariff, SIM card, or balance arise suddenly, and the sooner you get help, the better. UNN has gathered all convenient ways to communicate with the largest mobile operators in Ukraine: Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell.

Phones

Hotline is the most popular way to contact:

Kyivstar

  • 466 - free from a Kyivstar number;
    • 0800 300 466 - from a landline or other operators.

      Vodafone

      • 111 - free from Vodafone;
        • 0800 400 111 - from other operators or landline.

          lifecell

          • 5433 - free from lifecell;
            • 0800 202 111 - from a landline or other networks.

              In most cases, a voice menu answers, but there is an option to connect with a live consultant.

              In June, the Kremlin authorities set a record for the number of mobile internet shutdowns: 645 cases were recorded7/1/25, 8:57 PM • 1656 views

              USSD services

              USSD codes are a quick way to get information or manage services by entering a specific combination of characters on your smartphone's keyboard.

              Kyivstar

              • *111# - self-service menu;
                • *100# - balance check.

                  Vodafone

                  • *110# - main menu;
                    • *101# - account check.

                      lifecell

                      • *123# - main menu;
                        • *111# - remaining funds.

                          These commands work on any phone and do not require network or internet access.

                          Mobile applications (online chat)

                          All three operators have official mobile applications with an online chat function with a consultant. Installing the application requires an internet connection and a short registration.

                          • Kyivstar - My Kyivstar;
                            • Vodafone Ukraine - My Vodafone;
                              • lifecell - My lifecell.

                                In the applications, you can:

                                • change the tariff or connect a service;
                                  • check balance, remaining traffic, minutes, and SMS;
                                    • chat with an operator in real time.

                                      "Diia" integrated an AI consultant: it helps process every second request7/29/25, 2:06 PM • 4202 views

                                      Service centers (offline assistance)

                                      If you need to replace a SIM card or resolve other issues that cannot be solved remotely, service centers will help.

                                      Addresses of the nearest service points can be found:

                                      • on the operators' websites;
                                        • in mobile applications;
                                          • via the hotline.

                                            Don't forget your documents if you plan to change personal data or renew your number.

                                            Operator codes

                                            Codes help determine which network a number belongs to:

                                            • Kyivstar - 067, 068, 096, 097, 098;
                                              • Vodafone Ukraine - 050, 066, 095, 099;
                                                • lifecell - 063, 073, 093.

                                                  However, due to the number portability service, the code does not always accurately indicate the operator.

                                                  Tips on how to quickly reach a live operator

                                                  When calling the hotline:

                                                  • don't press anything - often, if you just wait after connecting, the system will automatically connect you with a consultant;
                                                    • select "Other questions" or "Operator" in the voice menu - this is usually the last option;
                                                      • write "Need an operator" in the support chat - most bots react to these words.

                                                        EU Council approved Ukraine's accession to the roaming zone from 20267/14/25, 10:58 PM • 4673 views

                                                        Alona Utkina

                                                        SocietyTechnologiesPublications
                                                        Kyivstar
                                                        Ukraine