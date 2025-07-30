How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide

Situations where you need to urgently contact a mobile operator are not uncommon. Problems with the internet, tariff, SIM card, or balance arise suddenly, and the sooner you get help, the better. UNN has gathered all convenient ways to communicate with the largest mobile operators in Ukraine: Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell.

Phones

Hotline is the most popular way to contact:

Kyivstar

466 - free from a Kyivstar number;

0800 300 466 - from a landline or other operators.

Vodafone

111 - free from Vodafone;

0800 400 111 - from other operators or landline.

lifecell

5433 - free from lifecell;

0800 202 111 - from a landline or other networks.

In most cases, a voice menu answers, but there is an option to connect with a live consultant.

USSD services

USSD codes are a quick way to get information or manage services by entering a specific combination of characters on your smartphone's keyboard.

Kyivstar

*111# - self-service menu;

*100# - balance check.

Vodafone

*110# - main menu;

*101# - account check.

lifecell

*123# - main menu;

*111# - remaining funds.

These commands work on any phone and do not require network or internet access.

Mobile applications (online chat)

All three operators have official mobile applications with an online chat function with a consultant. Installing the application requires an internet connection and a short registration.

Kyivstar - My Kyivstar;

Vodafone Ukraine - My Vodafone;

lifecell - My lifecell.

In the applications, you can:

change the tariff or connect a service;

check balance, remaining traffic, minutes, and SMS;

chat with an operator in real time.

Service centers (offline assistance)

If you need to replace a SIM card or resolve other issues that cannot be solved remotely, service centers will help.

Addresses of the nearest service points can be found:

on the operators' websites;

in mobile applications;

via the hotline.

Don't forget your documents if you plan to change personal data or renew your number.

Operator codes

Codes help determine which network a number belongs to:

Kyivstar - 067, 068, 096, 097, 098;

- 067, 068, 096, 097, 098; Vodafone Ukraine - 050, 066, 095, 099;

- 050, 066, 095, 099; lifecell - 063, 073, 093.

However, due to the number portability service, the code does not always accurately indicate the operator.

Tips on how to quickly reach a live operator

When calling the hotline:

don't press anything - often, if you just wait after connecting, the system will automatically connect you with a consultant;

select "Other questions" or "Operator" in the voice menu - this is usually the last option;

write "Need an operator" in the support chat - most bots react to these words.

