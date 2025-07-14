EU Council approved Ukraine's accession to the roaming zone from 2026 14 July 2025

The EU Council approved Ukraine's accession to the European Union's roaming zone from January 1, 2026. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

A revolutionary step towards European integration — roaming has become the first area in which the EU extends the internal market regime to Ukraine. From January 1, 2026, Ukrainians will use their operator's tariffs in 27 EU countries. The same conditions will apply to European subscribers in Ukraine - the message says.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the opening of the roaming sector with the EU, which is necessary for the launch of "roaming visa-free" from 2026.