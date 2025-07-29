"Diia" integrated an AI consultant: it helps process every second request

An AI assistant has already been integrated into "Diia", which helped process 52% of support requests in the first month, Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation, announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Over 52% of requests in "Diia" are already processed by AI - Fedorov announced.

Fedorov indicated that "Diia" is thereby reaching a "new level" today. "We are totally integrating AI into all processes and are working on internal AI tools that optimize team work," he noted.

According to Fedorov, "internal AI tools that strengthen the support team" are already working in "Diia":

The AI consultant, who helps to get a service without the participation of an operator, closed over 52% of requests in "Diia" in the first month of the pilot;

The AI assistant, who helps operators generate a response, closed 16% of all operator requests (7,993 user requests) in a few weeks.

