"Diia" integrated an AI consultant: it helps process every second request

Kyiv • UNN

 1424 views

In Diia, over 52% of requests are processed by an AI consultant, and an AI assistant helps operators. This optimizes team work and improves service delivery.

"Diia" integrated an AI consultant: it helps process every second request

An AI assistant has already been integrated into "Diia", which helped process 52% of support requests in the first month, Mykhailo Fedorov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation, announced on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Over 52% of requests in "Diia" are already processed by AI

- Fedorov announced.

Fedorov indicated that "Diia" is thereby reaching a "new level" today. "We are totally integrating AI into all processes and are working on internal AI tools that optimize team work," he noted.

According to Fedorov, "internal AI tools that strengthen the support team" are already working in "Diia":

  • The AI consultant, who helps to get a service without the participation of an operator, closed over 52% of requests in "Diia" in the first month of the pilot;
    • The AI assistant, who helps operators generate a response, closed 16% of all operator requests (7,993 user requests) in a few weeks.

      The first AI service in "Diia" will be a certificate of income – Ministry of Digital Transformation04.06.25, 17:09 • 2254 views

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
      Diia (service)
      Mykhailo Fedorov
