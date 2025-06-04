The first AI service in "Diia" will be a certificate of income – Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has launched internal testing of an AI assistant on the "Diia" portal. The first service that can be obtained with the help of artificial intelligence will be a certificate of income, UNN reports with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

Details

As stated in the message, artificial intelligence is already actively used in the work of the Ministry. For example, 70% of legal acts are analyzed by lawyers using AI. This is just one example of process optimization that is being implemented to improve work efficiency.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, in an inclusion to the "We-Ukraine" channel, also spoke about the key areas of AI use:

• optimization of internal processes;

• support for the PlayCity project (a state agency that will control the sphere of gambling and lotteries in Ukraine), which can bring up to UAH 10 billion to the budget;

• the use of AI to counter enemy drones.

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation, at the first stage, the AI assistant will answer users' questions, then accompany the person in the process of obtaining public services, send certificates, and in the future will lead through the entire process of obtaining the service. Together with the AI assistant, the first service in it will be launched – a certificate of income.

The AI assistant on the Diia portal is a fundamental change in the approach to the development of a digital state. It will help optimize the process of processing citizens' appeals, as well as learn about the necessary state services and use them.

"We do not want to implement AI just because it is modern. We want to solve specific problems of people," – noted Mykhailo Fedorov.

Additionally

On his page on the X network, Mykhailo Fedorov also noted that artificial intelligence will be integrated into government, business and education.

Artificial intelligence is changing the world. We are integrating artificial intelligence into government, business, and every sector to become faster and more efficient. We are also transforming education with AI, helping children realize their potential and achieve their dreams – said Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation.

According to Fedorov, it is very important to invest in AI and implement it in various projects so that more expertise in this field appears in our country.