In June, the Kremlin authorities set a record for the number of mobile internet shutdowns: 645 cases were recorded

During June, the Kremlin set a record for the number of mobile internet outages. In total, 655 cases were recorded during the month, while the world record for the entire year 2024 is 296 cases, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

In June, the Russian authorities set a record for the number of mobile internet outages: 655 cases were recorded in a month. This is almost ten times more than in May. For comparison, throughout 2024, 296 cases of internet blocking were recorded worldwide - meaning Russia surpassed global scales in just one month. - the message says.

It is noted that the authorities of the aggressor state formally explain everything with "security measures," but in reality, it is about a targeted policy of controlling the information space.

"It is characteristic that most disconnections are recorded in regions with high protest potential - primarily in national republics. These regions are becoming a testing ground for developing mechanisms of digital isolation, which in the future can be scaled to the entire country," the CCD noted.

In fact, the Russian authorities, according to the CCD, under the slogan of "digital sovereignty," are trying to completely block people's access to the truth, consistently destroying free internet.

"Instead, Russians are only left with state propaganda, which is supposed to make them obedient and loyal to the regime," the CCD stressed.

Addition

The US imposed sanctions against the Russian company Aeza Group and its international network for supporting cybercriminal activity. The company provided services to internet extortionists who attacked the US defense-industrial complex.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation granted operators tools to block spam calls, intrusive advertising, and potential fraudulent calls. Changes will be introduced gradually, giving operators time for technical refinements over several months.