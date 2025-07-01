In June, the Kremlin authorities set a record for the number of mobile internet shutdowns: 645 cases were recorded

$41.780.14
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 20536 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 55283 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 52139 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 117517 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 68080 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 64642 views
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 164606 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 129719 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60200 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116194 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Broadcast
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 117517 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

In June, the Kremlin authorities set a record for the number of mobile internet shutdowns: 645 cases were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

In June, the Russian authorities disconnected mobile internet a record 655 times, exceeding the global figure for 2024. The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that this is part of a policy of information control, not security measures.

In June, the Kremlin authorities set a record for the number of mobile internet shutdowns: 645 cases were recorded

During June, the Kremlin set a record for the number of mobile internet outages. In total, 655 cases were recorded during the month, while the world record for the entire year 2024 is 296 cases, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

In June, the Russian authorities set a record for the number of mobile internet outages: 655 cases were recorded in a month. This is almost ten times more than in May. For comparison, throughout 2024, 296 cases of internet blocking were recorded worldwide - meaning Russia surpassed global scales in just one month.

- the message says.

It is noted that the authorities of the aggressor state formally explain everything with "security measures," but in reality, it is about a targeted policy of controlling the information space.

"It is characteristic that most disconnections are recorded in regions with high protest potential - primarily in national republics. These regions are becoming a testing ground for developing mechanisms of digital isolation, which in the future can be scaled to the entire country," the CCD noted.

In fact, the Russian authorities, according to the CCD, under the slogan of "digital sovereignty," are trying to completely block people's access to the truth, consistently destroying free internet.

"Instead, Russians are only left with state propaganda, which is supposed to make them obedient and loyal to the regime," the CCD stressed.

The US imposed sanctions against the Russian company Aeza Group and its international network for supporting cybercriminal activity. The company provided services to internet extortionists who attacked the US defense-industrial complex.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation granted operators tools to block spam calls, intrusive advertising, and potential fraudulent calls. Changes will be introduced gradually, giving operators time for technical refinements over several months.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
United States
Tesla
