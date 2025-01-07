ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Trump says Russia's war in Ukraine could 'escalate'

Kyiv  •  UNN

Donald Trump said the war in Ukraine has become more complicated and could escalate in the future. The former president also criticized the tactics of Joe Biden's negotiations with Ukraine.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that Russia's war in Ukraine is now “much more complicated” and could escalate even more, reports UNN citing CNN.

Trump criticized President Joe Biden's negotiating tactics with Ukraine during a speech at Mar-a-Lago, warning that the war “could escalate.

“This war could escalate and become much worse than it is now,” he added.

Before

Before

Poland's foreign minister said about the likely pressure on European countries to conclude a peace agreement with russia. 

Zelensky explainedwhat a just peace means for Ukraine - it is serious security guarantees and a strong army. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

