Trump says Russia's war in Ukraine could 'escalate'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that Russia's war in Ukraine is now “much more complicated” and could escalate even more, reports UNN citing CNN.

Trump criticized President Joe Biden's negotiating tactics with Ukraine during a speech at Mar-a-Lago, warning that the war “could escalate.

“This war could escalate and become much worse than it is now,” he added.

A peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may appear by Easter - mass media

Before

Poland's foreign minister said about the likely pressure on European countries to conclude a peace agreement with russia.

Zelensky explainedwhat a just peace means for Ukraine - it is serious security guarantees and a strong army.