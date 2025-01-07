Trump says Russia's war in Ukraine could 'escalate'
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said the war in Ukraine has become more complicated and could escalate in the future. The former president also criticized the tactics of Joe Biden's negotiations with Ukraine.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that Russia's war in Ukraine is now “much more complicated” and could escalate even more, reports UNN citing CNN.
Trump criticized President Joe Biden's negotiating tactics with Ukraine during a speech at Mar-a-Lago, warning that the war “could escalate.
“This war could escalate and become much worse than it is now,” he added.
Poland's foreign minister said about the likely pressure on European countries to conclude a peace agreement with russia.
Zelensky explainedwhat a just peace means for Ukraine - it is serious security guarantees and a strong army.